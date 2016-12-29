The 12 ponies of Christmas: could you give Beau a home?

On the sixth day of Christmas, H&H and World Horse Welfare gave to me… Beau

Beau is a lovely filly, and the latest in our “12 ponies of Christmas” series.

The three-year-old cob-type, who is expected to stand about 13hh when mature, arrived in July 2015 as part of a group of mares and foals who had been part of a successful prosecution case.

“Beau was very nervous and resistant to handling on arrival, but has made excellent progress,” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

“She now has great potential for the future.”

Thanks to time and patience on the part of the charity, Beau is now happy to be caught, led and groomed, as well as having her feet trimmed by the farrier.

“She needs a home where she can be regularly handled in preparation for training to ride or drive,” the spokesman added.

“She has the potential to make a great children’s pony with the right training as she is very sensible and laid back.

“She will need a home where her diet can be carefully managed to prevent her from gaining too much weight and risking the development of health problems in the future.”

Beau should be ready to start groundwork this winter, with the view of light backing and bringing her on over the next couple of years.

She is “very sociable” and needs a home with equine company; she is happy to be turned out with other mares.

Beau can live out all year with shelter, and hay in winter, is unshod and is good to have her feet trimmed.

She has no ailments or vices and does not need to be rugged.

For more information on Beau, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, click here.