Interested in finding out the World Equestrian Games ticket prices? Well tickets for the 2018 World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA (11-23 September), are currently on sale, with individual tickets and hospitality packages now available.

The first tickets that were initially available in October were all-discipline passes and all-games passes for both of the two weeks of the competition. These remain available to purchase, details of which can be found below, in addition to the latest tickets for individual disciplines that have come on sale.

Individual World Equestrian Games ticket prices



Individual tickets are available for all disciplines, with prices varying depending on where the seats are located and whether they are covered or uncovered.

Prices for these tickets are as follows:

Dressage — $50-$225

Eventing — $30-$190

Showjumping — $35-$225

Para-dressage — $20-$30

Driving — $30-$35

Vaulting — $20-$35

Reining — $45-$95

Endurance — $20

Buy your individual sport WEG tickets here.

Hospitality packages

These packages are now available to purchase. The hospitality will be located in the international pavilion, a new luxury three-story, permanent, climate-controlled facility which boasts prime views of both the international stadium and the Tryon stadium.

WEG attendees can purchase a premier membership to the ‘Summit Club’ as part of this hospitality package. This is located on the top floor of the international pavilion. The Summit Club access includes a private table for six guests, plus coffee and continental breakfast service, all-inclusive epicurean lunch buffet, full premium bar, and afternoon snack. The club offers interior restrooms and adjacent proximity to the WEG and World Equine Expo. Each ticket also grants access to the general, public grounds of Tryon International Equestrian Center.

Prices for this package are as follows:

Dressage full discipline

Individual: from $2,600

Table of six: from $15,000

Eventing full discipline

Individual: from $2,300

Table of six: from $12,000

Jumping full discipline

Individual: from $4,200

Table of six: from $25,000

Week one

Individual: from $3,300

Table of six: from $20,000

Week two

Individual: from $5,100

Table of six: from $30,000

All Games package

Individual: from $7,000

Table of six: from $40,000

All-discipline pass

This ticket package provides admission to the entirety of a discipline; dressage, eventing, showjumping, para-dressage, driving, vaulting or reining. It does not include access to the opening or closing ceremonies.

Prices for this ticket package are as follows:

Dressage — $345 (£260)

Eventing — $225

Showjumping — $375

Para-dressage — $110

Driving — $82

Vaulting — $105

Reining — $193

As the endurance competition is held on one day, there is no all-discipline pass available for this event; tickets will come out when the single event tickets are released.

All-Games pass

This ticket package provides access to a whole week’s worth of WEG action, no matter which discipline you would like to watch. Prices and details of each week’s action are as follows:

Week one — $750: provides admission to dressage, eventing, endurance and reining, excluding the opening ceremony

Week two — $675: provides admission to showjumping, vaulting, para-dressage and driving, excluding the closing ceremony

All-games pass (both weeks) — $1,380: provides admission to all events for the duration of the Games, excluding the opening and closing ceremonies

World Equestrian Games ticket prices will increase as the event gets closer. Prices do not include tax and an 8.5% processing fee — this will be applied once you reach the checkout area when buying tickets online.

Seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis according to the date and timestamp of the ticket purchase.

More information on WEG and tickets can be found here.

