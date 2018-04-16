Rider in hind boots controversy as horse shows ‘extreme reaction’ at World Cup final

A competitor in the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Final in Paris last week was spoken to by the governing body last week after his horse demonstrated an “extreme reaction” to her hind boots.

Admara 2, the ride of Colombia’s Carlos Enrique Lopez Lizarazo, showed a very unusual hindleg technique in the jump-off class on Friday night, in which she recorded a clear round with one time-fault.

A journalist brought up the topic at the press conference after the class and FEI jumping director John Roche responded.

“We’ve decided to get rid of hind boots that enhance performance over a staggered period of time,” said John, referring to the rule change which is coming in gradually between 2019 and 2021. “This will create a situation where riders compete under fair and equal conditions.

“One could definitely consider that this [horse’s action] was totally exaggerated and for sure that’s something we’ll be taking up with this particular rider.”

The FEI then released a statement on Sunday during leg three of the final which said:

“Following the performance of the Colombian horse Admara 2 (Carlos Enrique Lopez Lizarazo) in Friday’s jumping final II, the FEI has spoken to the rider. As a result of the horse’s extreme reaction to the hind boots and in the interests of the horse’s welfare, the rider has informed the FEI that the horse will only wear hind boots for protective purposes in today’s class. As with all jumping horses competing at FEI events, the horse’s hind boots will be checked prior to the competition.”

Admara had one fence down in round one of leg three and jumped clear with two time-faults in the second round. Carlos finished seventh overall in the World Cup.

H&H attempted to contact Carlos through the Colombian equestrian federation but without any response.

