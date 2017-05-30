Wocket Woy and the Pwoducer go cross-country

Social media sensations Wocket Woy and the Pwoducer shared their considerable skills when they conducted a special “cwoss-countwy” training session at Kelsall Hill Equestrian.

Budding cross-country enthusiasts from the Tudor Rose Equine group travelled from all over the country to take part in the first-of-its-kind clinic at the Cheshire venue.

The famous racing duo were on hand with their interesting training technique, providing an abundance of entertainment throughout the day.

Keen to demonstrate how it should be done, the Wocket Woy boys Mattie Batchelor and Marc Goldstein put on their cross-country gear and borrowed some of the riders’ horses.

Mattie successfully tackled some of the course’s BE100 fences for a challenge, and raised some extra funds for charity in the process.

Beth Wadsworth from Yorkshire reaped the full benefits of the Wocket Woy experience when her pony Zen declined to jump down a small bank.

The Wocket Woy boys linked arms and were able to carry the pony safely down.

“Zen doesn’t jump much and hasn’t seen many cross-country fences, so I’m pleased with him thanks to Wocket Woy,” said Beth.

Tudor Rose Equines is an equestrian group which made the news with the #notonmyyard anti-bullying campaign.

They describe themselves as a “traditional but fun” group whose aim is to “get out on our horses and ponies, have some fun in good company, make the best of the landscape which surrounds us and learn new things”.

They plan a series of events throughout the year, including novice and newcomer meets, training and children’s clinics, cross-country, fun rides, charity hacks, gymkhanas, information evenings with guest speakers and social gatherings.