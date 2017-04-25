Wobbleberries are go! Riders bag exciting results as charity challenge begins

Wobbleberries shone at Horseheath with a win and a full house of double clears.

The Wobbleberry challenge is for “middle aged, wimpy riders” new to eventing, who are hoping to compete at BE80(T) this season.

The challenge was inspired by the courage of the late Hannah Francis and riders who have signed up are also raising money for her Willberry Wonder Pony charity.

Four Wobbleberries were in action at the Cambridgeshire event.

Ashley Harrison took top honours in BE80(T) section L aboard Aughris Rock.

It was her friend of 30 years, Nicky Tollafield, who encouraged Ashley to take on the challenge and helped her with her training.

“I’ve done lots of horrible scary exercises, building up from canter poles,” she said.

“The last time I left the ground was 25 years ago.”

Ashley, whose first BE80 was at Norton Disney earlier this month, used to jump, but took up dressage when she had children.

“Horseheath is a bit of a favourite place of mine — my daughter used to go and do the hunter trials there and then when it started holding events I thought it would be a lovely venue,” she told H&H. “But I never thought I would be competing there.”

Ashley added just 0.4 cross-country time faults to her dressage of 30.5 to win and has also raised around £1,200.

“[My horse] has the biggest heart — he is so generous and puts up with all sorts of wobbling,” she added.

“The challenge has been amazing. It has put people in situations they would never have put themselves in and made them live a little more.”

Dressage trainer and rider Maddie Peal (pictured, below) took fourth place on her daughter’s horse Lavenderhill in section M — despite a small memory lapse in the dressage test.

“This was my first BE event and I can’t remember the last time I did anything like cross-country,” Maddie told H&H.

“Hats off to Horseheath, they made a lovely course and it was terribly well organised.

“I think the challenge is a brilliant idea. Nobody had the faintest notion that it was going to take off as well as it has.”

Completing the quartet were Jo Theze on Rosduff Limited Edition, who came sixth, and Liz Fraser on Village Prince, who finished 16th.

The Wobbleberry challenge had an original overall target of £50,000 — but has already almost trebled that, with the current total standing around £143,000.

