Windsor grey retires from royal service to join old friends

A Windsor grey “poster boy” has retired to the countryside after 14 years of royal service.
The elegant grey gelding Daniel has joined his fellow Royal Mews veterans Flint, Marsa and Big Tom at the Horse Trust in Buckinghamshire.
During his working life, Daniel served as a harness horse for The Queen’s carriages and took part in events including state visits, the opening of parliament, The Queen’s birthday parade and the Garter service at Windsor Castle.
He could also be spotted in the procession at Royal Ascot and at Royal Windsor Horse Show.
A life-size statue of Daniel and his stable mate Storm can be found on the Peanut roundabout near the Long Walk in Windsor. These were commissioned by residents to celebrate Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee.
He also features in a 2014 Royal Mail stamp collection, celebrating Britain’s working horses, and his picture appears in the official souvenir guide to the Royal Mews.
“For everyone at the Horse Trust, it is a privilege to provide a tranquil retirement for horses and ponies that have served the country or our communities,” said Jeanette Allen, the charity’s chief executive.
“[We provide] space, grass underfoot and the opportunity to live out their twilight years enjoying the natural ways of just being a horse.
“Horses working at the Royal Mews belong to the nation and not, as many believe, to the Royal Family.
“So these magnificent animals, who have made the nation so proud on ceremonial occasions seen around the world, are as welcome as the horses that have served in the military or police.
“We will certainly give Daniel a very happy and loving retirement.”
Daniel started his career with the Metropolitan Police before transferring to the Royal Mews.
One of his frequent duties was to bring newly-appointed high commissioners and foreign ambassadors to present their credentials to The Queen at Buckingham Palace.
Windsor greys and Cleveland bays have drawn carriages for the royals since Queen Victoria’s reign and also provide the “daily messenger” postal service between Buckingham Palace and St James’ Palace.
