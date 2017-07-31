Windsor grey retires from royal service to join old friends

A Windsor grey “poster boy” has retired to the countryside after 14 years of royal service.

The elegant grey gelding Daniel has joined his fellow Royal Mews veterans Flint, Marsa and Big Tom at the Horse Trust in Buckinghamshire.

During his working life, Daniel served as a harness horse for The Queen’s carriages and took part in events including state visits, the opening of parliament, The Queen’s birthday parade and the Garter service at Windsor Castle.

He could also be spotted in the procession at Royal Ascot and at Royal Windsor Horse Show.

A life-size statue of Daniel and his stable mate Storm can be found on the Peanut roundabout near the Long Walk in Windsor. These were commissioned by residents to celebrate Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee.

He also features in a 2014 Royal Mail stamp collection, celebrating Britain’s working horses, and his picture appears in the official souvenir guide to the Royal Mews.

“For everyone at the Horse Trust, it is a privilege to provide a tranquil retirement for horses and ponies that have served the country or our communities,” said Jeanette Allen, the charity’s chief executive.

“[We provide] space, grass underfoot and the opportunity to live out their twilight years enjoying the natural ways of just being a horse.

“Horses working at the Royal Mews belong to the nation and not, as many believe, to the Royal Family.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: