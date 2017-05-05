Want your own Willberry? Buy one at Badminton

Supporters of the Willberry Wonder Pony charity will be finally able to get their hands on their very own “Berry pony”.

The charity is selling the cuddly toys from its stand at Badminton for £20 — or £22 with the iconic Willberry scarf.

Several members of the herd have already trotted off to make friends with the horses competing in the CCI4*.

Title contender Michael Jung has added “Jungberry” to his stable of four-star horses, and the diminutive equine has been spotted hanging out with La Biosthetique-Sam FBW.

“Jungberry has a special job on Saturday, telling his new buddy which way to go on the Badminton cross country course and what better way to do this than to hitch a ride on the back of Olympic champion Michael Jung,” said a post on the charity’s Facebook page.

The toy pony certainly has the right breeding to take on the track — at last year’s event, the original Willberry enjoyed a clear jumping round over the Badminton’s huge cross-country fences while strapped to charity patron Ben Hobday’s back.

