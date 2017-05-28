The week that was: seven days in the horse world

The trainer of a filly caught on video exploring a racecourse canteen said the mare is in foal and joked “it was her cravings!”

Four-year-old Rosamaria has become an internet sensation after a video of her escapades went viral.

The owner of a horse shot three times in the head said she is lucky the injuries were not worse.

Danielle Remblance’s Welsh cob Terra was attacked in his field, in Wickford, Essex, on May 14.

Tomatillo’s first foals have been born.

The clone of Tamarillo stood at stud for the first time in 2016 and six foals are expected by him this year.

Tributes have been paid to a talented rider and “beautiful person” who has died at the age of 33.

Eventer Tom Searle died on Wednesday (24 May), days after he jumped double clear at his first CIC2*, at Rockingham International on Garranlea Vivendi.

“He was a beautiful person, inside and out”

Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin are “honoured and humbled” to hear they will receive a prestigious award for their contribution to equestrianism.

Later this year the riders will be presented with the Médaille de l’École d’Èquitation Espagnole de Vienne, an honour awarded for riding according to the principles? of classical horsemanship.

Event rider and Horse & Hound blogger Nana Dalton has paid tribute to her “horse of a lifetime”.

Abbeylara Prince (Abs) suffered a fatal injury at Tweseldown on 22 May.

“He was quite simply, absolutely fabulous”

Point Two has clarified the servicing situation over its older-style screw-in canister air jackets after customers expressed confusion on social media.

The company has set the record straight, after some were worried they would no longer be able to get the right type of canisters, or be able to get their jackets serviced.

