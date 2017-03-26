The week that was: seven days in the horse world

The College EC is hosting the first annual Horse & Hound Championships, an unaffiliated CCI-format three-day event, on 27-29 May.

Your chance to compete in the atmosphere of an international event, and appear in H&H , is on offer this summer thanks to Horse & Hound and Keysoe.

Two past Badminton-winning combinationstop the entries for the 2017 event.

Reigning champions Michael Jung and La Biosthetique-Sam FBW (pictured, top) and 2014 winners Sam Griffiths and Paulank Brockagh head the list for the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials (3-7 May).

The devastated owner of a three-year-old bred to showjump who “died in agony” after she was panicked by a spent helium balloon is calling on merrymakers to think before they act. Espoiro, who was by Ramiro B out of a successful showjumping mare, ran through two gates in “blind panic”, suffering two broken legs and a broken neck. Owner and breeder Jennifer Birtwistle, of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, said the young mare, who was due to be backed this year, had swallowed the string of a helium balloon. Read more… Article continues below... A horse has been rescued from a harrowing situation and another put down after they became spooked overnight in their field.

Twenty three-year-old gelding Jae jumped out of his paddock and fell into a dyke.

Tributes have been paid to a 10-year-old girl who “touched the lives of many”, who died in a riding accident at a Texas rodeo.

“She spent her last moments doing what made her heart soar,” said her family in a statement.

A fire service is urging owners to think about fire safety on stable yards after three horses died in a devastating livery yard blaze.

Outbuildings were also destroyed in the fire, which had started as a result of an electrical fault in the tack room

