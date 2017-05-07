The week that was: seven days in the horse world

It’s all been about Badminton this week, and you can keep up with the latest from the event here, and watch live here, but what else has been going on in the horse world?

One-eyed wonder horse and Hickstead great Adventure de Kannan is to be officially retired at this year’s Al Shira’aa Derby meeting (22-25 June).

The Irish sport horse gelding will step down from international competition in a ceremony in front of crowds before this year’s Derby.

Read more about “Addy’s” stellar career…

Supporters of the Willberry Wonder Pony charity will be finally able to get their hands on their very own “Berry pony”.

The charity is selling the cuddly toys from its stand at Badminton for £20 — or £22 with the iconic Willberry scarf.

Read more here…

A dressage stallion and “national treasure” has died aged 25.

Laetitia Van Der Wyck’s Don Primaire was a popular sire in the Netherlands and had numerous progeny.

Read more here…

Article continues below...



Event rider Emily King put rescue pony Cracker through her paces on a recent visit to World Horse Welfare’s Glenda Spooner Farm.

Emily, who has become a patron of the charity’s junior club, enjoyed a trip to the centre in Somerton to see their work first-hand.

How did Emily get on?

A pair of loveable youngsters rescued by the Blue Cross last year are now looking for new homes.

Ponies Frodo and Gandalf arrived at Blue Cross Burford seven months ago after being rescued together.

Could you offer them a home?

The issue of fly-grazing has been highlighted by BBC Radio 4 drama The Archers.

Character Lynda Snell woke up to discover six neglected ponies had been dumped outside her home, Ambridge Hall.

There were crushed toes in Ambridge…

Richard Davison’s former Olympic ride has died aged 27.

Ballaseyr Royale was put down this morning as “old age had recently started to take its toll”.

Read more here…

Article continues below...

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.