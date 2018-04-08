The week that was: seven days in the horse world

Top British rider in ‘race against time’ to be fit for Badminton after suffering injury in fall

Tina Cook is facing a “race against time” to be fit to ride at Badminton Horse Trials after dislocating her shoulder in a fall at Burnham Market.

Tina fell at fence five on her European Championships team gold medallist Billy The Red. ‘Unbearable’ pain.

Key British contender withdraws from Badminton

Laura Collett has withdrawn her Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials hopeful Mr Bass from the competition in May.

Owned by Laura, Keith Scott and Nick How, the 10-year-old has been a victim of the recent event abandonments as a result of poor weather. ‘Not worth it’.

Horse raced to point of death by laughing tormentors

A horse raced to the point of death in Ireland was discarded in the street by its laughing tormentors, according to witnesses.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is investigating after the horse was driven in a sulky through the streets of Cork, Republic of Ireland. Charity investigates.

‘We tried’: controversy rages over one-day event cancellation

An affiliated one-day event at Aston Le Walls organised at short notice to help give British Eventing competitors a run has been cancelled after the governing body refused to grant it minimum eligibility requirement status.

The Northamptonshire venue added an extra day to its unaffiliated weekend schedule. Controversy.

‘All welcome’ at Mike Tucker’s memorial: service to be live-streamed

Mike Tucker’s memorial service will be live-streamed to allow everyone to say farewell to the legendary commentator.

Mike’s family has welcomed everyone to attend the service, which will be held at the Parish Church of St John the Baptist in Cirencester on 10 April at 3pm. Stream details.

All riding centres urged to join business rates fight

The fight against increases to riding centres’ business rates has gone to the highest level of the government, as the chancellor of the exchequer has asked for details of their effect on the industry.

As a result of the British Horse Society’s (BHS) long-running campaign against changes to businesses’ rateable values, from which the rates are calculated, BHS chief operating officer Sarah Phillips met chancellor Philip Hammond in March. A stronger voice.

Supermarket to offer riding lessons to grocery shoppers

Fancy picking up a riding lesson while doing your online food shop?

Well, aspiring equestrians can now add it to their shopping lists as Aldi launches discounted lessons alongside its new Specialbuy horsey clothing range. How to book.

