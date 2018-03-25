The week that was: seven days in the horse world

Badminton entries: defending champions return but Funnell and Fox-Pitt on wait-list

Eight riders who have won the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials previously are entered for this year’s event, but two of them will have to climb from the wait-list to get a chance to run.

The previous winners safely on the accepted list are: Sam Griffiths, Paul Tapner, Oliver Townend, Michael Jung, Andrew Nicholson and Mark Todd. How likely are William and Pippa to run?

Broken bit? No problem! Rider wins after tack malfunction

While winter outings usually make up the quieter end of the show season, one rider’s 2018 debut was one she certainly won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

During Jill Wormall and Kinder Scout’s individual show, Scout’s Pelham broke clean in half, dropping from his mouth. Back in work 10 days.

Fraudulent vet David Smith struck off after leaving horse to die in agony

A shamed vet jailed for his part in a horse-dealing fraud gave “totally inappropriate” advice to the owner of a mare who died in great pain, it has been ruled.

David Smith was found guilty of a number of charges relating to his time at Lakeview Veterinary Centre, Kent, by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons’ (RCVS) disciplinary committee, which also considered his June 2016 conviction of conspiracy to commit fraud. Struck off.

Badminton winner dies: ‘He was one of the most talented horses I ever rode’

NZB Land Vision, the horse who carried Sir Mark Todd to his comeback Badminton win in 2011, has been put down, aged 17.

“Ben” had a colic operation a couple of weeks ago, but after an initial period of successful recovery, complications set in on Saturday. ‘A true gentleman’.

Top prizes on offer at first Horse & Hound Festival of Dressage

H&H and Sheepgate Equestrian are thrilled to announce that the Horse & Hound Festival of Dressage is to run for the first time this summer.

The three-day unaffiliated competition will take place at the Lincolnshire venue from July 20 to 22. ‘See you there’.

Rider injured in accident seeks nearly £10m damages

A riding instructor who suffered serious injuries in a car crash in 2014 is hoping to win nearly £10m in damages.

Sharon Kelsall now hopes to compete in the Paralympics but says she needs up to £100,000 for a horse, and an arena, to achieve her aim. ‘Marooned in my flat’.

Charlotte Dujardin: why cross-country terrifies me and hard work matters

Dressage star Charlotte Dujardin has explained why she could never event and the importance of hard work for achieving your dreams.

The record-breaking rider spoke candidly in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. Other disciplines.

