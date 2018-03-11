The week that was: seven days in the horse world

Excess rider weight can cause lameness

Riders who are too heavy for their horses can cause temporary lameness, a landmark study has shown.

Results from a pilot research project into the effects of rider weight, announced at the National Equine Forum, show that a high rider to horse weight ratio can cause lameness and discomfort. ‘Saddle fit also key’

One rider involved in a road incident every day, says BHS

The British Horse Society (BHS) has welcomed a drop in road accidents involving horse riders, but said there are still too many incidents.

The organisation revealed there were five percent fewer incidents in the past year compared to the previous one — 404 from 2017 to 2018, compared to 426 from 2016 to 2017. Still fatalities.

‘I loved her from the moment I saw her’: HOYS champion dies unexpectedly

Reigning Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) Cuddy supreme in-hand champion Broadstone Dolce Vita (Dee) has died suddenly from a ruptured artery.

The 18-year-old broodmare was jointly owned by Pearl Underwood and Billy Moran, and retired to stud in 2013 after a glittering career under saddle. ‘She fulfilled my dreams’.

Rio medallist ‘heartbroken’ as top ride’s future hangs in the balance

Sophie Wells’ Paralympic gold medallist Valerius may not compete again after he was diagnosed with a suspensory injury in both hind legs in January.

The prognosis is uncertain for the 16-year-old Flemmingh gelding, known as Reece. ‘Staying positive’.

Equestrian retail chain goes into administration: 700 jobs at risk

Country and equestrian chain Countrywide Farmers Plc has gone into administration with more than 700 staff facing an uncertain future.

Mole Valley Farmers Ltd had been in negotiations to buy out Countrywide’s retail arm. Deal blocked.

Exhausted mare trapped in snowy ditch by fallen tree

A mare suffered a freezing ordeal, stuck in a ditch underneath a fallen tree for several hours.

The 11-year-old bay was suffering from exhaustion having been trying to free herself from the snow-covered dyke. Rescue.

Trio of Suffolk stallions donate genes to help save rare breed

Three Suffolk stallions are visiting a pioneering breeding centre after a successful campaign to save Britain’s heavy horses reached £25,000.

The trio are Whatton Albert, owned and bred by Whatton Manor Stud, Craikhow Hall Jensen, owned by Bruce Langley McKim of Thropeley Stud, and Thornfield Pendragon. Saving heavy horses.

