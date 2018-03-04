The week that was: seven days in the horse world

Hilarious seller returns with unflappable horse and jumping dinosaur

A saintly horse in New Zealand has taken the term “unflappable” to a new level.

The latest tongue-in-cheek video by Brooksby Heights International owner Karen Teague features skewbald mare Kevin being exercised on the beach by a rider wearing an inflatable dinosaur suit. A ‘remarkable bond’

‘Good night, Wee Man’: much-loved military Shetland dies aged 30

A beloved army mascot who served with the Royal Regiment of Scotland across the world has died aged 30.

Shetland Cruachan III was put down due to arthritis. ‘Rest easy’.

Endurance rider whipped horse ‘because it was lonely’

An endurance rider who abused his mount at an international ride in Bahrain said he whipped the horse “because it was lonely”.

The FEI Tribunal ruled that “promising young rider” Khaled Ebrahim Khalil Khairi’s behaviour was unacceptable, as he used an extra pair of reins to whip his tired horse. ‘A mild response’.

‘I feel incredibly lucky’: showjumper smashes pelvis and breaks hips in fall

An amateur showjumper who spent nine days in intensive care after a serious fall on the Sunshine Tour feels “incredibly lucky” not to have been more seriously hurt.

Ireland’s Aisling Byrne was riding a friend’s horse back to the stables on 10 February when in a “quick and freak occurrence”, it reared, fell backwards and landed on her. Plans for rehab.

Top dressage rider says farewell to grand prix star

Leading dressage rider Hans Peter Minderhoud has paid tribute to the shy stallion who grew into one of his top horses.

Glock’s Tango was put down aged 18 due to ongoing health problems. ‘A special horse’.

Equestrian world battles against ‘Beast from the East’

Sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow caused disruption for horse owners across the country.

With the severe forecast continuing, some equestrians had to change competition plans. Cancellations.

‘The pain was unreal’: rider’s warning after kick snaps her leg

A rider left too scared to look at her leg after a serious accident is urging others to ensure they leave adequate space between horses.

Ryann Victoria Kirkham broke her tibia and fibula when another horse bucked. ‘It was quite gory’.

