The week that was: seven days in the horse world

Breastplates change the way horses jump, research finds

Detailed research into the use of breastplates has shown they can have a “significant” effect on the way a horse jumps, according to tack manufacturer Fairfax.

The study, carried out by Fairfax with horse and rider analysis specialists Centaur Biomechanics, found horses wearing breastplates made a different shape over a fence than they did without. Different angles.

Identical twin foals set to go eventing this season

Event rider Sacha Hourigan has identical twin horses to compete this season, in what is thought to be a first in the sport.

The five-year-old grey geldings are by Kent-based KWPN stallion Zenturio, out of Hyanie d’Aubrie. A ‘real miracle’.

Man who tried to ride loose horse in field sues for broken leg

A man whose thigh was broken when he tried to ride a loose horse in her field without permission tried to take legal action against the mare’s owner.

The lady, who did not want to be named, believes the public needs greater awareness and education about horses, to prevent harm to either equines or people. ‘I found him lying in her field’.

‘The silence was unsettling’: first on the scene remember Spindles Farm horrors

Some of the first people on the scene at Spindles Farm have looked back on the horrific events 10 years since the crisis.

On 4 January 2008, the RSPCA, police and trading standards entered the now infamous farm in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, and started one of the largest ever equine rescues in the UK. ‘It’s worse than anybody thought’.

‘Shock’ reclassification for para gold medallist

Triple European para champion Suzanna Hext will now compete as a grade II rider after a ‘shock’ reclassification.

Former two-star eventer Suzanna has competed in the grade III division since taking up para dressage but has now been reclassified into the lower grade — for athletes whose disability more severely affects their ability to ride. Gruelling assessment.

Eventers could be fined £500 for pulling up to avoid time penalties

British Eventing (BE) competitors have been reminded that deliberately slowing down as they approach the cross-country finish in order to avoid time-penalties is punishable by sanctions including elimination.

BE said that since riders were first allowed to wear stopwatches at all levels of competition, in 2017, there have been a large number of people walking or trotting over the finish line. Seen as cheating.

‘She kicked me square in the head’: rider credits hat for saving her from serious injury

A rider left feeling like she had been “hit by a bus” after her horse fell on her has credited her helmet for saving her life.

Beth Shimell was riding on Dartmoor when her horse Ruby reared. ‘Any horse is capable’.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.