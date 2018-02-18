The week that was: seven days in the horse world

Rider’s shock as horse who died at Liverpool tests positive for ketamine

The rider of a horse who tested positive for banned substances after she suffered a fatal injury in competition says she did not even know the horse was being tested.

Dutch showjumper Sanne Thijssen’s ride Sara Galotiere had to be put down at the Liverpool International Horse Show on 30 December as she had suffered a broken leg. ‘It was a very strange story’.

Star British dressage horse sold to Japan

Carl Hester’s multiple grand prix winner Barolo has been sold to Japan.

Details on the FEI website show the horse’s ownership changed to the Japan Racing Association on 5 February. ‘A great match’.

‘I saw a hoof in my face’: Rider’s warning after kick shatters her skull

A rider whose face was shattered in a freak accident while turning her horse out has urged others to take out personal accident insurance.

Becca Brown had to undergo a seven-hour operation to rebuild the bridge of her nose and pin her broken eye sockets after the incident. ‘I’m desperate for some good to come from this’.

World number one suffers serious leg injury in a fall

US Olympic silver medallist and showjumping world number one Kent Farringtonsuffered a serious leg injury in a fall at the Winter Equestrian Festival.

The 37-year-old was jumping in a 1.30m class in the Mogavero arena, one of the outside rings at the huge multi-arena venue. Landed on his feet.

Family’s trauma after dog attack leaves horses ‘covered in blood’

A rider whose horse was badly bitten and her children terrified in a dog attack wants to raise awareness of similar situations.

Sarah Casavieille-Iacaze’s nine-year-old gelding was put down just before Christmas, six months after the dog attacked her family. Lasting effects.

‘Red Rum’ favourite, power cut and a first entry for Judi Dench: Grand National weights revealed

Definitly Red has been given the top weight for the 2018 Randox Health Grand National.

The nine-year-old gelding, trained by Brian Ellison, will carry 11st 10lb in the £1million race on 14 April. His odds are currently 25-1. Weights revealed.

Cheeky Shetland takes a nibble of Prince Harry

A cheeky Shetland tried to nip Prince Harry’s hand as the royal visited Edinburgh.

The pony, Cpl Cruachan IV, met Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle as the couple made their first official joint visit to Scotland. Official visit.

