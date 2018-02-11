The week that was: seven days in the horse world

New British Eventing rule to eliminate riders after falls

Riders who fall while taking part in British Eventing (BE) competitions will be eliminated in most cases under a tightening-up of the organisation’s safety rules.

From this season, any rider who falls during the dressage or having passed through the start in the showjumping or cross-country phases will not allowed to continue. ‘Duty of care’

‘His trust in me saved his legs’: cob rescued after freak field accident

A “fantastic and fearless” coloured cob has been rescued after a freak accident.

Piebald Bob attempted to jump out of his field, but knocked down the gate, catching three of his legs between the bars. Rescue operation

‘His loss is immeasurable’: tributes paid to father who died following hounds

The rider who died while following the Fernie hounds last week has been named as William Graham, a father of three and a “true gentleman”.

The 54-year-old fell from his horse as he jumped a fence between Saddington and Mowsley, Leicestershire, on 31 January. Tragic loss

‘I’m an Aussie at heart’: Lissa Green switches nationality

Eventer Lissa Green has revealed that she will compete under the Australian flag in future.

Lissa’s British mother is six-time Badminton winner Lucinda Green and her Australian father David represented his country at three Olympics, winning team gold in 1992. ‘It feels right’

New vaccine successfully protects horses from strangles

An “extremely exciting” vaccine against strangles could be on the market within two years.

Scientists from the Animal Health Trust, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, the Karolinska Institute and Intervacc AB, have developed the protein-based vaccine. Researchers’ delight

Rider makes brilliant comeback a year after horrific shooting injury

A jockey who suffered horrific injuries in a shooting accident has defied the odds to make a successful return to point-to-point racing.

Charlie Dando was pheasant shooting on 24 January last year — a friend was loading for him when the gun accidentally went off. His heart stopped

Horse who cheated death at Cheltenham Festival claims fairytale win

A racehorse who was brought back from the brink of death less than a year ago took a fairytale win in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Edwulf, ridden by Derek O’Connor, claimed victory by a neck ahead of Outlander and Jack Kennedy. ‘Genuinely remarkable’

