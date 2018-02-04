The week that was: seven days in the horse world

‘I’ve lost my best buddy’: Tributes paid to HOYS champion

The 2017 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) maxi cob of the year Jovian has died aged seven as a result of a colon torsion.

The pure bred Irish draught “Pinkie”, as he was known at home, was owned by Baileys Horse Feeds and produced by Lynn Russell. ‘Faultless temperament’

Tributes paid to 17-year-old showjumper killed in riding accident

A 17-year-old showjumper has died in a riding accident.

Australian rider Serena Stanley suffered fatal injuries in a fall on Sunday (28 January). A ‘friendly, kind girl’

Showjumper dopes others’ horses in a bid to get on national team

Two Hungarian showjumpers had their horses doped by a rival rider who wanted to take their place on the team at the European Championships, according to the findings of an FEI tribunal.

Timpex Bolcsesz, the ride of Gabor Szabo Jr, and Chacco Boy, the ride of Mariann Hugyecz, tested positive for banned sedative acepromazine (ACP) during a three-star World Cup qualifying show. A ‘truly exceptional case’

Pint-sized Olympic eventer retires: rider pays tribute to her ‘partner in crime’

Pint-sized Irish eventing superstar Portersize Just A Jiff has retired from competition “fit and well” aged 18.

The 15.1hh part-bred Connemara competed at Badminton five times, two World Equestrian Games, an Olympics, two senior European Championships and four Nations Cups during his glittering career under Camilla Speirs. ‘I owe him so much’

Horse owners urged: ‘don’t break your vet’!

Horse owners have been urged to take steps to minimise the likelihood of injury to their vets, whose risk of being hurt at work is greater than that of firefighters.

The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) launched its “Don’t Break Your Vet” campaign this week. Watch the videos.

Former cabinet member breaks back in riding accident

Former cabinet minister Owen Paterson has broken his back in a riding accident.

The MP for North Shrewsbury told the Oswestry & Borders Counties Advertiser he was “very lucky not to have suffered more serious injury”. ‘Complete bed rest’

Grand prix dressage rider back on track after serious injury, thanks to Pilates

British grand prix dressage rider Lucy Straker is looking ahead to a successful season after returning from a horrific injury.

In June 2015, Lucy was loading a young horse into a horsebox when the freak accident occurred. 10 weeks before her wedding

