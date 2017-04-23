The week that was: seven days in the horse world

Lissa Green, daughter of six-time Badminton winner Lucinda, will make her debut at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials next month (4-7 May) after being accepted from the wait-list.

Senior British team dressage rider Michael Eilberg has lost the ride on two of his top string of horses.

Both the black gelding Der Designer (pictured) and the bay gelding Sa Coeur were expensive auction horses before Michael was handed the rides.

Para rider Evie Toombes has been awarded the first Hannah Francis Award for talent, courage and inspiration.

“Evie’s saying is ‘find a way – not an excuse’” said her mum, Caroline Toombes.

Tributes have been paid to a “passionate” equestrian, who died in a car accident at the age of 18.

Megan Harding-Jones, of Epping, died when the Volkswagen Polo she was driving left the A414 in the early hours of Saturday morning

Megan’s family and friends paid tribute.

The equestrian community is fighting back after Facebook’s recent crackdown on the sale of horses.

The site has a long-standing policy stating that horses and other animals are not to be sold on its platform, but for many years there has been little regulation of the rule.

National Hunt hero Denman has started his full retirement after enjoying a fun-filled post-racing career, while Silviniaco Conti has also said goodbye to the track.

South Durham Hunt chairman Barry Johnson has won the prize no one wants – the Countryside Alliance’s top tumble of the year.

Mr Johnson broke ribs but his horse Carlo was unhurt in the fall.

