The week that was: seven days in the horse world

‘I thought ‘this is going to kill me’’ — rider issues warning after being trampled in the back of her horsebox

A rider has issued a warning to fellow horse owners after she was trampled while bandaging her horse in her horsebox.

Anna Cheney (pictured competing another horse) suffered a broken right arm, broken left thumb and required 10 stitches to her head. ‘My hat saved my life’.

‘Slow down or people will die’: Rider’s plea to drivers after car hits her horse

—A rider who was thrown into the road when a car hit her horse has written an “open letter” reminding drivers to think about the consequences of their actions.

Meg Worrell-Hart was left lying in the road after her Irish sport horse Dave was hit. ‘This isn’t a game’.

Olympian addresses bullies of the equestrian world

An Olympic dressage rider and trainer has taken action against increasing bullying in the equestrian world.

Robert Dover spoke to attendees of his horsemastership training week in Florida. Standing up against bullying.

Showjumper’s father smuggled cocaine worth £4m in horsebox

A man who smuggled cocaine worth almost £4m into the UK in a lorry also carrying two horses has been jailed for 17 years.

Dutchman Marinus Van Gerwen, the father of international showjumper Jody Van Gerwen, who has competed at youth European Championship teams, was stopped as he drove the horsebox into Dover’s Eastern Docks. A key role.

Fraudulent horse dealers ordered to repay just £106

The two Kent horse dealers found to have benefited by more than £190,000 from defrauding unsuspecting buyers have been ordered to pay back just £106 between them.

Former vet David Smith, of The Street, Finglesham, was ordered to pay back £59,050. Conspiracy to commit fraud.

Unique whip aimed at keeping riders safe on the road

A whip designed to encourage drivers to pass wide and slow has won an award.

Gizapaw’s light-up crop was highly commended in the safety and security category of the innovation awards at BETA International. LED lights.

Huge prize fund on offer at unique horse trials in new location

A new horse trials at Osborne House, on the Isle of Wight, will offer a £60,000 prize fund this summer.

Organiser Stuart Buntine is planning to run the event as a showcase for eventing, with the primary aim of attracting new spectators and sponsors to the sport. £10k top prize.

