The week that was: seven days in the horse world

‘I’ve never seen a fire like it’: Liverpool display stunt rider injured in evacuation

The leader of the stunt display team who was injured as the Echo Arena car park burned has praised the response of organisers and emergency services to the incident.

The New Year’s Eve Liverpool International Horse Show performance had to be called off as a result of the blaze, in which more than 1,000 cars were destroyed. Praise for organisers and emergency services…

Rider suspended for trying to kick horse in the ring

Heiress Jazz Johnson-Merton has been fined and suspended for two months for her “unprofessional display of aggression and poor sportsmanship” at a competition last year.

The amateur rider was caught on video falling from her horse at Hampton Classic on 1 September. Watch the footage…

Conman who posed as top rider to swindle £290k ordered to repay £1

A “cruel” conman who claimed to be a top rider as he fleeced victims of almost £300,000 has been ordered to repay £1.

James Condliffe defrauded people including his girlfriend and an 85-year-old man out of £290,250 between 2012 and 2014. Find out how he did it…

Showjumping legend requires surgery after serious fall

German showjumping star Ludger Beerbaum sustained multiple fractures in a fall in a World Cup qualifier on 30 December.

After the final fence, Ludger’s ride Chacon mistakenly jumped part of a double in the wrong direction and Ludger fell. Hopes for a speedy recovery…

Zara Tindall is expecting second child

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike are expecting their second child this year.

The Queen and the Royal Family are said to be “very pleased” to hear the couple’s news. Read more here…

First female Badminton winner dies aged 86

The first woman to win Badminton Horse Trials has died at the age of 86.

Margaret Hough, who took the title in 1954 with Bambi V, had been suffering from a chest infection, having had issues with her breathing since childhood. ‘A ground-breaking achievement’…

Champion jockey’s jumping son targets HOYS

The De Sousa name may well be familiar to those who follow the Sport of Kings — Newmarket-based Brazilian Silvestre De Sousa is the reigning champion Flat jockey.

But showjumpers need to take note, too, as the next generation of De Sousas is showing the same talent in the saddle. Big ambitions…

