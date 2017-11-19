The week that was: seven days in the horse world

A group of 19 abandoned Shire horses abandoned to face a “bleak” winter are now facing a brighter future thanks to a major rescue operation.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary, the Blue Cross, Bransby Horses, HorseWorld, World Horse Welfare and the RSPCA joined forces to round up the group, which included four mares with foals at foot.

The devastated owner of a horse who suffered a twisted gut and had to be put down following a nearby fireworks display a week after Bonfire Night has vowed to ensure his death was not in vain.

Fiona Hohmann’s 18-year-old gelding Solo was found “thrashing in agony”.

The event horse Cool Dancer, who jumped double clear at both Badminton and Burghley in 2013 with Olivia Wilmot, has been put down after suffering an injury while he was turned out.

“I’m heartbroken – he really was part of my family,” said Olivia, who owned 16-year-old “Axil” with her mother Carolyn Haddow and Liz Knowler.

Discussion over whether invitational and ranking rules are swung in favour of riders with deeper pockets has arisen after several top showjumpers voiced concerns.

Steve Guerdat, Kevin Staut and Jeroen Dubbledam shared their thoughts on a video by the International Jumping Riders Club (IJRC).

British Eventing is investigating after a horse was badly injured at Osberton Horse Trials.

Jemima Stewart’s Vendi Fox had completed his dressage test in the six-year-old championships and was in his stable when he sustained a major wound behind his elbow that extended into his chest cavity.

A controversial new dressage judging system is currently being trialled in Italy’s national competitions.

The Italian federation agreed to “experimentally implement” a variation of the “HiLo Drop” system for competitions that have five or more judges.

