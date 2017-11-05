The week that was: seven days in the horse world

A showjumper turned heads by competing without a bridle in a $10,000 championship class at a major international show.

Melanie Ferrio-Wise rode Wings, known at home as “Vlad”, in the Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) adult jumper championships with just a strap around his neck for steering.

Watch the video of the combination’s round…

Thugs who assaulted a Shetland with a broom handle and left her strung up for hours have been described as “disgusting low-life scum” by the pony’s devastated owner.

Simon Bilkus’s 11-year-old mare Crumpet has been “dull and quiet” and unlike her normal self since the attack, on 19 October.

‘She was sweating from head to foot’…

A fresh petition has been started calling on the government to ban the sale of fireworks for public use.

The petition, which was launched on 6 October, has already attracted more than 27,500 signatures.

How to back the campaign…

A man who trussed up a colt using a makeshift rope harness has been sentenced to community service after photos of the foal wearing a bit sparked widespread outcry on social media last year.

The colt was seized by the RSPCA…

The 11th Duke of Beaufort has posthumously been announced as the winner of the Horse & Hound lifetime achievement award at a star-studded ceremony tonight.

The duke, who passed away at the age of 89 at his home at Badminton on 16 August this year, was honoured at the second H&H awards at Ascot racecourse, where his widow Miranda, Duchess of Beaufort, collected the award on his behalf.

Find out who the other winners were…

An equine vet has been suspended from practising for two months for falsifying a horse’s vaccination records.

The incident happened at Ascot sales in October 2014.

False entries…

Could salt be the answer to keeping your horse in good health?

Australian Richard Butterworth said he has “no doubt” that within a decade, salt therapy will be a “standard inclusion in the training regime of thoroughbred horse stables across the globe”.

Find out more…

