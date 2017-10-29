The week that was: seven days in the horse world

The world’s biggest three-day-events will be renamed as “5* Majors” from 2019.

Badminton, Burghley, Kentucky, Adelaide, Luhmühlen and Pau CCI4*s will be rebranded to fit the FEI’s new eventing structure, if plans are approved at the FEI general assembly next month.

What else will change?

A four-star event rider who suffered a brain injury when her horse slipped on the flat has thanked all those who came to her aid and have supported her since the fall.

Lucy Kemplay was competing in an unaffiliated 80cm one-day event when the horse she was riding, Lady (not pictured), slipped between fences seven and eight.

‘I want to say a huge thank you to everyone’…

Twenty-six horses, many in urgent need of veterinary attention, have been rescued from a future of suffering in a joint operation by police, vets and equine charities.

Hampshire Constabulary, World Horse Welfare, the RSPCA and Redwings came together to take action in Highclere, Hampshire.

Appeal for information…

National Hunt hero Silviniaco Conti is thriving in his post-racing career.

The multiple Grade One-winning steeplechaser, formerly trained by Paul Nicholls, has been learning the ropes across country and “loves” team chasing.

Watch the former racer turn his hoof to cross-country schooling…

Claire Lomas has raised more than £10,000 by battling through high winds and rain to walk 10 miles in 24 hours in a robotic suit.

The inspirational fundraiser, who was paralysed from the chest down in a cross-country fall 10 years ago, took on the Great South Run route to raise money for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation.

‘I just kept marching on’

Big Star’s owner Gary Widdowson hopes to have secured future showjumping stars for Britain after he paid more than €70,000 (£62,500) for two Big Star embryos.

Mr Widdowson secured one embryo for €41,000, the second for €30,500 at this week’s Zangersheide online embryo auction.

A boost for British showjumping…

A new Police Scotland campaign is aimed at reducing injuries and deaths as a result of vehicles passing too close to horses.

Operation Lose the Blinkers, supported by the British Horse Society (BHS) and Glasgow City Council, is aimed at all road users, with particular emphasis on the fringes of large towns and cities, where many riders keep and exercise their horses.

Undercover police…

