The week that was: seven days in the horse world

A rare Cleveland bay stallion is “living like a prince” since being sold to Pakistan.

North Yorkshire breeder Steve Pullan, of Aredis Sport Horses, has sold his homebred Arena Big Ben to the nation’s government.

An Arabian colt bred to have an extremely dished facial profile represents a “worrying development” according to a number of British vets.

Nine-month-old El Rey Magnum is considered to be “close to perfection” by his breeders.

A noseband tightness limit is to be enforced in all disciplines in Denmark from 2018.

The move follows research by the Danish equestrian federation, headed by FEI vet Mette Uldahl, which found a correlation between tight nosebands and mouth lesions.

A rider who “smashed her ribcage to pieces” in a fall at home wants to warn others of the dangers of using beach sand in arenas.

Julie Drummond-Dunn suffered 13 fractures and now “feels like metal Mickey” as her ribcage is held together with titanium plates.

European gold medal-winning eventer Ros Canter went back to her roots last weekend (15 October) to take part in a Pony Club hunter trial.

Ros, who was on the British gold medal-winning team in Strzegom in August, took young mare Polly to the competition, run by her old branch South Wold Hunt North, to take part in the intermediate class.

“The time is now” for mandatory use of frangible devices in cross-country fences, according to the United States Eventing Association (USEA).

The association has called on the FEI to make a rule that frangibles must be used on certain fences.

The owner of a horse who smashed his way though her lorry roof and windows, “writing off” the interior, wants to warn others of the dangers of tack lockers that intrude into the horse area.

The 17.2hh gelding went through the roof and smashed windows after he climbed on the locker.

