The week that was: seven days in the horse world

Two charities have funded surgery on a former racehorse once owned by former England football captain Wayne Rooney, as it is thought his most recent owner could not pay for his care.

The horse has had additional owners since he was owned by Rooney and it appears the most recent of these was unable to afford to pay for the operation the horse required.

Two leading showing producers have been banned from competition and lost their spot in the Cuddy final at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) after a failed dope test.

At a meeting of the National Pony Society (NPS) disciplinary panel on 14 September, the pair were suspended from competing in any NPS classes or shows until 31 December 2018.

Equestrians will be able to pick up riding gear while doing their weekly shop thanks to the latest new horsey range from supermarket Aldi.

The “special buys” Aldi equestrian collection is in stores and online now.

The Queen’s retrained racehorse turned showing star was withdrawn from this week’s Horse of the Year Show which was expected to have been his final appearance in the show ring.

Rider Katie Jerram Hunnable made the decision to not compete Barbers Shop after he came out of his stable unsound.

A hunting hero, H&H cover star and house-party attendee has been crowned RDA horse of the year.

Vintage Port (Pip Squeak) achieved the charity accolade at the 2017 RDA awards.

A showjumper’s doping ban has been reduced from a year to three months following a settlement by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

US showjumper Paige Johnson’s ride Luke Skywalker 46 tested positive for local anaesthetic pramoxine at Wellington CSI2* on 21 January.

Red Why Salute was crowned the Cuddy working hunter of the year at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) yesterday evening (Wednesday 4 October).

Ridden by his owner Danny Carroll, the eight-year-old British warmblood, by Why Me out of Red Sonnet, came to Birmingham after standing supreme working hunter champion at the Royal International Horse Show, Hickstead, in July,

