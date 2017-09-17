The week that was: seven days in the horse world

International rider Tim Stockdale has resigned from the British Showjumping (BS) international committee over the decision not to send a team to the European Championships.

Tim handed in his formal resignation after hearing the news that Great Britain would be represented by two individual riders rather than a four-man team — and without the committee being consulted.

The organisers of Blair Castle Equi-Trek International Horse Trials (24-27 August) have apologised “unreservedly” for a judging error which meant the wrong rider was crowned CIC3* winner.

Harriet Wright, 18, and Ngong Hills took the title by 3.9 penalties from Matthew Heath on Cooley Lord Lux.

Rider weight has been found to have a “substantial temporary effect” on horses’ movement and behaviour, initial findings of a landmark study have shown.

Researchers led by the Animal Health Trust’s (AHT) Dr Sue Dyson have “taken the first step towards tackling the issue of rider weight” in a pilot project.

A colt found with a headcollar embedded in the flesh of his face is flourishing in his new home.

The pony, now named Star, was rescued by World Horse Welfare in 2013.

A man has been banned from owning horses for life after he left an elderly mare to suffer in a “pitiful state”.

Philip Strachan of Stocks Drive, Goole, appeared at Beverley Magistrates Court on 6 September and pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering and failing to meet the needs of a horse in his care.

Lebowski, a horse with whom Beanie Sturgis has enjoyed great success, has been retired from the sport aged 17 after winning his final run.

Known as “Rotter” at home, Lebowski, who started at eight four-star events, will retire to the hunting field and for Beanie’s two children to enjoy.

Silviniaco Conti has won his first rosette in his new career after retiring from racing.

The National Hunt star enjoyed a spin round the novice class at the Belvoir Team Chase on 10 September with his new rider, Charlotte Alexander, and finished second with Team Rideaway.

