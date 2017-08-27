The week that was: seven days in the horse world

A pony has narrowly escaped serious injury thanks to the brave actions of his driver following an “horrific” hit and run collision.

Charles Burnside had taken five-year-old Ragnar out on the roads in a trap for the first time when he was hit from behind.

Police are investigating…

The owner of advanced dressage stallion Stanhopes Diddicoy, whose offspring have achieved success on four continents, has paid tribute to her “horse in a million”.

Lady Harrington’s versatile skewbald suffered a suspected heart attack aged 27.

‘His legacy is absolutely enormous’…

The 2016 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials champion will not be attempting to defend his title, as he has been withdrawn from this year’s event (31 August – 3 September).

Nobilis 18, ridden by Australian eventer Chris Burton, has only been seen competing twice since his four-star victory last autumn.

Who else could take victory?

The European Para Dressage Championships ended in drama when the final rider of the competition was eliminated as blood was found in her horse’s mouth.

Belgian Michele George’s Fusion OLD was found to have fresh blood in his mouth after the test.

‘I’m so sad’…

Great Britain finished fourth at the European Dressage Championships, having lost out on the bronze medal by an agonising two points.

Germany scooped gold with an incredible 13-point margin — they had the gold in the bag before the final rider, world number one Isabell Werth, had entered the arena.

Carl’s diplomatic view…

A group of National Trust members is urging the charity to ban all hunting on its land.

All members will have the chance to vote on the proposal at the National Trust’s annual general meeting on 21 October.

What other plans does the charity have for hunting?

Britain clinched team gold after a dramatic day at the European Para Dressage Championships.

With one rider left to go, Britain was in silver medal position behind Denmark, a very unusual position for the team that has never been beaten in the para dressage competition.

How did they do it?

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.