The week that was: seven days in the horse world

A jockey who rode in the Isle of Wight Grand National bareback and without a bit joked that it was “frustrating” to come second, but added he was beaten by a worthy winner.
Former National Hunt and Flat jockey Hadden Frost dressed in pink to complete the course on 25 March, in aid of the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.
Clifton Lush, on whom New Zealand rider Jock Paget was selected for the Rio Olympics, has been put down after a field accident.
Jock described him as a “true warrior” who loved his job.
Zara Tindall and her top horse are entered for Rolex Kentucky (27-30 April).
Zara and High Kingdom are also entered for Badminton.
An emaciated foal abandoned in a field with no grazing was hours from death when she was found collapsed in a muddy gateway.
The RSPCA is appealing for information on the people responsible for dumping the eight-month-old piebald – now named Pancake – and black six-month-old Poppet.
Two ancient horse skeletons and a chariot dating back around 2,500 years have been unearthed in a historic burial ground.
The well-preserved discovery in Pocklington, East Yorkshire, has been dubbed “highly unusual” by experts.
A pony found with “monstrous horny growths” for feet due to years of neglect has been rescued from filthy confinement.
A “deceptive and malicious” con artist who posed as an international showjumper to swindle his victims, including an 85-year-old man, has been jailed for four years and three months.