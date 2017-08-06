The week that was: seven days in the horse world

A Shetland pony has shot to fame after running wild at Calmsden Horse Trials.

Eight-year-old Sugar was taken to the event on Sunday (30 July) as a companion but she managed to break free.

Jonty Evans’ crowd-funding campaign to secure the ride on his Rio horse has received a boost with a £150,000 donation from a private donor, but the Irish rider still needs to raise over £200,000 in the next two weeks if he is to ride at the European Eventing Championships.

A suspicious incident in which blood is suspected to have been taken from a horse in Scotland has been reported to police.

Owner Sarah Aitken became concerned when she found a grey cap thought to be from a blood withdrawal needle and spots of blood on the floor next to a stable on the morning of 14 July.

Paralysed former event rider Claire Lomas has been given the green light to race — on a new form of horsepower.

Claire passed her motorcycle race licence test at Donington Park on 27 July and is already planning her next challenges.

A Windsor grey “poster boy” has retired to the countryside after 14 years of royal service.

Elegant grey gelding Daniel has joined his fellow Royal Mews veterans Flint, Marsa and Big Tom at the Horse Trust in Buckinghamshire.

A woman who was diagnosed with a very rare cancer the day before her wedding said being able to event again is “the best tonic ever”.

Milly Simmie was diagnosed with epithelioid haemangioendothelioma affecting her lungs and liver in July 2015.

A man responsible for the “shocking neglect” of three Shetlands has been fined and the ponies re-homed.

Eric Gwilym Symmons, of Station Road, Letterston, Pembrokeshire, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the Shetlands, who were found with feet so overgrown, their movement was impeded.

