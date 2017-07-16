The week that was: seven days in the horse world

An elderly deaf and blind mare and a three-month-old foal were among eight miniatures stolen from their field in Cambridgeshire last night (12-13 July).

Owner Jo Everett has appealed to those responsible to return the horses, and is offering a reward for their safe return.

Can you help?

British showjumper Scott Brash and his team were disqualified from this weekend’s Global Champions League (GCL) as a result of an “almost invisible” spur mark.

Scott and Hello Forever had jumped a “spectacular” winning round for team Miami Glory in Cascais yesterday (9 July), but were disqualified by the ground jury after a trace of blood was seen on the glove of the FEI steward who examined the horse.

Calls for a rule change…

Jonty Evans is launching a crowd-funding campaign with the aim of raising several hundred thousand pounds to secure the ride on Cooley Rorkes Drift, with whom he finished ninth and best of the Irish eventers at the Rio Olympics last year.

The 11-year-old “Art” is currently owned by Fiona Elliott, with involvement from her mother Ann Nobbs.

‘My best friend’…

Valegro wowed his fans in a special guest appearance at Hartpury Festival of Dressage on Saturday (8 July).

The record-breaking dressage superstar, ridden by Charlotte Dujardin, treated the packed stands to a demonstration during the evening gala.

‘Simply the best’…

A £20million racehorse training system designed by roller coaster engineers and introduced in Lambourn has received mixed views on social media.

The pioneering machine — called the “Kurtsystem” — is the brainchild of Turkish racehorse owner Mehmet Kurt and has been constructed at his Kingwood Stud.

What do you think?

Lucy Henson’s former four-star horse A Touch Of Frost was put down on Friday, 30 June after a serious bout of laminitis.

The 25-year-old belonged to Lucy and her mother Ro Jennings.

Tributes to a ‘loyal friend’

A popular horse trials and equestrian centre is under threat of being lost to a dual carriageway.

Burgie, which hosts two British Eventing (BE) affiliated fixtures a year and is home to a livery and competition centre, is at risk of having a major road built through its heart.

Have your say on these plans…

