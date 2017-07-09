The week that was: seven days in the horse world

A cheeky Shetland was given a royal telling-off after attempting to eat The Queen’s flowers.

Her Majesty was visiting Stirling Castle and had been handed a bouquet as she arrived for mass yesterday (Thursday, 6 July) afternoon.

‘They always try to eat the flowers’…

Showjumper Philip Spivey has paid tribute to his talented home-bred gelding Kasparov, who suffered “a massive heart attack” in his stable on Sunday (2 July).

The eight-year-old son of Romanov, who Philip owned with Tracy Forrest, was one of the most exciting young horses in the country.

‘His star was about to shine’…

A positive test for a banned substance at an international showjumping competition was caused by a product used by the horse’s owner on his thinning hair.

A sample taken from South African Jonathan Clarke’s ride Felix van de Mispelaere at the one-star show in South Africa in August 2015 was found to contain minoxidil.

The rider had no knowledge of the contamination…

The controversial matter of whether or not riders should be allowed on the roads was debated on BBC Essex earlier this week.

Radio presenter Dave Monk discussed the topic on Tuesday (4 July).

‘Why are horses being ridden on the roads?’

Intruders who burned a riding school pony with cigarettes and beat her with branches have been described as “psychopaths” by the centre’s manager.

Highland Crystal was found wounded early on Tuesday morning (4 July), at Sunshine Riding School, Luton.

Crystal’s owner wants to raise awareness…

A rare Suffolk foal is capturing hearts at a Dorset sanctuary.

Lilly Rose, who was born on 12 June at Dorset Heavy Horse Farm Park, is helping educate visitors about the rare breed.

Read more about this endangered breed…

A rider who was paralysed from the chest down in a fall has launched a campaign to raise £100,000 for charity.

Tara Stewart fell from her horse while riding near her home in Stearsby, near Helmsley, in July 2014.

Tara also owns horses again…

