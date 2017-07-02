The week that was: seven days in the horse world

“Heartbroken” Zara Tindall has said goodbye to her star campaigner Toytown, who has died aged 24.

On 28 June, Zara said: “I’m heartbroken to say that yesterday morning I had to say goodbye to my greatest friend and horse of a lifetime, Toytown.”

"I will miss you for ever"

A rider who lost a toe in a freak accident while she was wearing flip-flops to lead two horses has warned others of the importance of suitable footwear.

Ellie Brown, daughter of Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn, was turning two mares out when the horse on her right spooked at a sign and the other jumped on her foot.

"At least I should get a 10% discount on pedicures now!"

William Fox-Pitt’s four-star winner Oslo has been retired from competition.

“The owners in the Fox-Pitt Partnership and myself have very sadly decided to retire the amazing Oslo,” said a statement from William.

Read about this seasoned campaigner's career

The owner of a horse who was hit by a car after he was spooked by a pack of dogs wants to raise awareness of two issues important to riders.

Pauline Watson fell from her five-year-old Jack when the five large dogs burst through an open gate. He ran loose along the road, straight into an oncoming car.

The importance of having public liability cover

A petition calling for better legal protection for horses on the road is to be debated in parliament – and the government wants riders’ input.

Debbie Smith’s petition “Make it law to pass by a horse wide and slow and abide by horse riders’ hand signals”, which has been signed by nearly 109,000 people, will be discussed in Westminster Hall on Tuesday (4 July).

Find out how to have your say

Michael Eilberg’s grand prix-winning mare Half Moon Dynasty has returned home to continue her recovery after a serious accident.

“Mollie” sustained multiple injuries after spooking and bolting on a hack and has been receiving treatment at Three Counties Equine Hospital.

Michael thanked vets, and the public for their support

An event rider has returned to competition two years after a life-threatening fall.

Sophie McCormack finished fifth in the BE100 open at Farley Hall riding Max Warburton’s Hartleymanor Viceroy (Hartley).

"I'd finally got back to doing what I love"

