The week that was: seven days in the horse world

The riding of an Austrian showjumper in a video clip which has been viewed more than a million times online has been described as a “black day” for equestrian sport.

The Austrian national federation has banned Bernhard Maier for three months.

Carl Hester’s London 2012 Olympic team gold medalist Uthopia has returned to the public spotlight, ridden by Charlotte Dujardin.

After winning the grand prix on Barolo, Carl hosted a demo at Bolesworth International, which featured the bouncy black stallion as a surprise addition.

A showjumper who rode her horse over a spectator at a show has been fined £250 by British Showjumping (BS).

The BS disciplinary panel found Amy Ridler had breached its rules by assaulting Jill Williams at Arena UK, Lincolnshire, in April last year.

A horse has walked away from a terrifying motorway crash following an incredible rescue operation.

The chestnut gelding was travelling in a trailer northbound on the M5 on Thursday (8 June), which was being towed by his owner.

There was a dramatic leaderboard shake up on the final day of the Equi-Trek Bramham Horse Trials as Yoshiaki Oiwa sealed victory with a clear showjumping round and became the first Japanese rider to win here.

Riding 10-year-old gelding Calle 44, who didn’t touch a pole and wouldn’t look out of place pure showjumping, Yoshi rose from third place after the cross-country to take the title.

The trainer of a racehorse who got loose while still blindfolded and subsequently died has described the incident as “devastating” and the “worst experience she’s ever had as a trainer”.

Just Marion, a five-year-old mare trained by Clare Ellam, was blindfolded while being loaded into the starting stalls.

This week top showjumpers from across the world are competing at Bolesworth International Horse Show in Cheshire (14-18 June), but for one rider, securing entry to the competition was a bit of a song and dance.

British showjumper Matt Sampson literally sang his way into the event, serenading founder and president of the show, Nina Barbour, in a series of videos on social media in a bid to secure a place.

