The week that was: seven days in the horse world

Tributes have been paid to the first rider to win Badminton three times in succession, who has died today (9 June) at the age of 81.

Sheila Willcox, who took the title in 1957 and 1958 with High And Mighty, and 1959 on Airs And Graces, died peacefully at home, having suffered from Alzheimer’s for some years.

Sheila was also European champion…

Emily Gilruth paid tribute to medical staff and the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) – as well as all those who have sent supportive messages following her fall at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials.

Emily is now recovering at home…

Riders must change their behaviour if they want safer roads, according to journalist Lizzie Greenwood-Hughes.

The rider and broadcaster spoke at the British Horse Society’s the Real Horsepower Safety Conference at the Royal Veterinary College in Hertfordshire on 6 June.

“We all have a part to play”…

Showjumper Kevin Thornton has been banned for four months for his actions prior to the death of his ride Flogas Sunset Cruise at a show in France last year.

The FEI tribunal has found the Irish rider guilty of horse abuse, stating that his behaviour “went way beyond what could be considered an acceptable conduct towards a horse”.

Kevin said the incident was “heartbreaking”…

Equestrian Clearance Warehouse Ltd, which trades as online retailer Equestrian.com, has gone into administration after “cash flow difficulties” and falling sales, it has been confirmed.

KPMG was appointed as administrators to the Halifax-based business on 2 June, after which trading ceased and “the majority of” the company’s 12 members of staff were made redundant.

Administrators are seeking a buyer…

The mother of a boy who suffered a “horrendous” groin injury when his clothes and skin became caught on a safety stirrup says she wants other parents to be aware of the risks.

Eight-year-old Harry Green was dismounting correctly from his pony Gorgeous Gordon at a riding club event on Sunday (4 June) when his jodhpurs caught on the hook to which the stirrup’s elastic band was attached.

A “freak accident”…

Guy Williams has paid tribute to his “brilliant” horse Depardieu Van T Kiezelhof, who has died of a heart attack.

The 14-year-old gelding was with Lambourn-based racing trainer Charlie Mann, a friend of Guy’s, to get fit for the Hickstead Derby when he collapsed on the gallops on 26 May.

“You try to do the right thing for them”…