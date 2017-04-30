Watch Carl and Charlotte train and compete at Bolseworth

Dressage fans heading to the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show this year (14-18 June) will be able to watch Charlotte Dujardin training, as well as competing.

The Rio gold medallist will be in front of the judges during competition on the first two days of the show, but will also be taking part in a masterclass on producing young horses, with Carl Hester.

“Bolesworth is an amazing venue with the castle providing a stunning backdrop and I am very much looking forward to competing and also supporting Carl during the masterclass,” Charlotte said.

“This new CDI3* on British soil is very exciting for the sport. The whole dressage community is backing this new venture and the foresight that Nina Barbour has in putting on more dressage over the first two days.”

The dressage competition kicks off on Wednesday, 14 June, at noon, with a grand prix at 2pm, followed by the demonstration masterclass, and an inter I freestyle at 6pm.

The following day features a prix st georges invitational, future dressage horse classes for five-, six- and seven-year-olds, a grand prix special and the freestyle final, in the early evening.

When she announced the CDI3* in February, show president Nina Barbour said: “We have big ambitions for dressage at Bolesworth going forwards.

“We really feel that it is important to harness the amazing legacy from the last two Olympics which has really set the sport of dressage alight and truly inspired us as a nation, and we can promise a stellar line-up of riders in June.