Life-sized cake version of War Horse Joey goes on display

A life-size replica of War Horse Joey made from cake proved an emotional tribute the week before Remembrance Day.

The cake, created by south Wales-based Emma Jayne of Emma Jayne Cake Design in tribute to the animals killed in wars, was exhibited at the Cake International sugarcraft, cake decorating and baking show in Birmingham (3-5 November).

It took two weeks to make from scratch and incorporates 50kg rice crispies, 50kg marshmallow, 70kg modelling paste and 20kg sugar paste.

“My husband works for the military and he came up with the idea,” Emma told H&H.

“I wanted to create something that had meaning behind it and I’m an animal lover too.

“When I first chose the subject I couldn’t bear to look at the picture, but it was such an important message I had to put across.”

A real model

Emma’s research involved visiting a friend’s Irish draught Rock.

“I took measurements to gauge the size as he was very similar to the War Horse [Joey] and he was very well behaved,” she said.

The War Horse cake attracted a great deal of attention at the show.

“A lot of people came to the stand and it really was quite emotional,” said Emma.

“I listened to stories from people whose family had been involved in wars.”

Poppies were sold next to Emma’s stand and members of the public were encouraged to place them in the sandbags next to the cake in tribute to horses involved and lost in conflict.

The icing on the cake

War Horse writer Michael Morpurgo even shared his support for Emma’s creation.

“Quite extraordinary,” he said. “What an achievement. It is a great sculpture, wonderfully realised. Bravo you!”

Emma also won the cake artist of the year award from Cake Masters Magazine during the show.

“I didn’t think in my wildest dreams I would win,” she said.

The War Horse cake was safely transported to Emma’s home, but she hopes it can find a new base where it can be enjoyed by the public.

“I’ve been in contact with the production team of War Horse to see if they would be interested in having it in a theatre foyer,” Emma added.

