‘A walking miracle’: eventer in horror fall makes competition comeback

A former three-star event rider has returned to competition almost three years after a life-changing cross-country accident.

Lincolnshire-based Katy Williams had a rotational fall at Allerton Park on 20 September, 2014.

The horse she had been riding, Ted Dexter, fell after hitting the first element of a rail-ditch-rail combination in the intermediate novice.

“I landed face down and he landed on top of me,” Katy told H&H. “I suffered multiple facial fractures, broke my jaw, the base of my neck, seven ribs and my pelvis.”

Katy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance where she was put into an induced coma.

She had an 11-hour operation to rebuild her face, which was so unrecognisable her father had to give surgeons a photo of her to work from.

Katy also had an operation on her pelvis, which is now held together with metal plates and screws, and wore a neck brace for three months.

“Due to my facial injuries I was on breathing support while in high dependency and intensive care, it was a scary moment when they took that away,” she said.

“I was fed through a tube for seven weeks, but determination to give eating a go and an extremely sore throat saw the disappearance of that.

“When I can home I was in a wheelchair and it soon became apparent that my coordination and sensations were amiss. This was more apparent as I began to bear weight.

“My balance was all over the place, I’d lost the hearing completely in my left ear, which will never come back, and suffered some nerve damage.

“My left eye wasn’t closing causing blurring to my vision, which made everything I was already suffering even harder to deal with. My eye shuts now, but doesn’t lubricate itself so I have to put drops in every hour and the vision is still very poor.”

‘A walking miracle’

Katy has been told her injuries could have been even more serious if she hadn’t been wearing adequate safety equipment.

“The doctors have stressed that without the protection I was wearing the outcome may have been very different — they think I’m a walking miracle as it is,” she said.

“I had a Rodney Powell body protector on with a Point 2 air jacket over the top, which saved my vital organs. I also had a new Gatehouse skull cap on, which did a remarkable job of preventing any head or skull injuries.”

