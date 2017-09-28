Vote for your H&H Awards winners now!

It’s time for you to have your say – in the 2017 Horse & Hound Awards.

The nominations have flooded in, and been whittled down to the shortlists, and voting opens today, in 10 categories all aimed at celebrating the very best achievements, of riders, horses, vets, farriers, grooms and volunteers.

H&H magazine editor Pippa Roome said: “We were delighted with the response when we called out for nominations for the H&H Awards and now it’s back over to our readers for the next part of the competition — it’s voting time!

“Make sure your favourite in every category has a chance by casting your vote now.”

H&H readers are asked to read our finalists’ stories and, as was the case last year, decide upon the worthy winners.

These will be announced at a ceremony at Ascot racecourse on 2 November, to which all those who have been shortlisted will be invited.

For more on the finalists, or to cast your vote, see this week’s H&H magazine (out 28 September) or click here.

Voting is open until 5 October. The H&H lifetime achievement and H&H inspiration of the year awards will be decided upon by an H&H panel.

The finalists:

Cavalor horse of the year

Bulana

Our Cashel Blue

Nip Tuck

Good Luck

Abira

Professional rider of the year

Nicola Wilson

Cian O’Connor

Spencer Wilton

Allister Hood

Charles Owen moment of the year

Andrew Nicholson’s Badminton win

Jonty Evan’s crowd-funding to secure Cooley Rorkes Drift

Britain’s European eventing team gold

Britain’s European para dressage team gold

Barbers Shop winning supreme at Windsor

The jump-off between Scott Brash and Ben Maher at the London GCT

Pikeur amateur of the year

Alice Goring

Debbie Poynter

Becci Harrold

Nadine Willis

Horseware groom of the year

Sophie Richardson

E-J Eldridge

Jade Rudman

Sarah Charnley

Saracen young rider of the year

Will Furlong

Jake Saywell

Mia Donaldson

Ella Hall

TopSpec vet of the year

Tony Lock

Natalie McGoldrick

Andy Fiske-Jackson

Spike Milligan

NAF Five Star Profeet farrier of the year

Andrew Nickalls

Jake Sailor

Jonathan Nunn

Jim Balfour

Volunteer of the year

Mary Tuckett

Sue Pratt

Lyn Stebbings

Jo Lees

NAF Five Star riding club of the year

Willow Farm

Little Margate

East Clwyd

Crown

The winners of the Horse & Hound lifetime achievement and inspiration of the year awards will be decided by the H&H judging panel.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday