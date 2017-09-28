Vote for your H&H Awards winners now!

It’s time for you to have your say – in the 2017 Horse & Hound Awards.
The nominations have flooded in, and been whittled down to the shortlists, and voting opens today, in 10 categories all aimed at celebrating the very best achievements, of riders, horses, vets, farriers, grooms and volunteers.
H&H magazine editor Pippa Roome said: “We were delighted with the response when we called out for nominations for the H&H Awards and now it’s back over to our readers for the next part of the competition — it’s voting time!
“Make sure your favourite in every category has a chance by casting your vote now.”
H&H readers are asked to read our finalists’ stories and, as was the case last year, decide upon the worthy winners.
These will be announced at a ceremony at Ascot racecourse on 2 November, to which all those who have been shortlisted will be invited.
For more on the finalists, or to cast your vote, see this week’s H&H magazine (out 28 September) or click here.
Voting is open until 5 October. The H&H lifetime achievement and H&H inspiration of the year awards will be decided upon by an H&H panel.
The finalists:
Cavalor horse of the year
- Bulana
- Our Cashel Blue
- Nip Tuck
- Good Luck
- Abira
Professional rider of the year
- Nicola Wilson
- Cian O’Connor
- Spencer Wilton
- Allister Hood
Charles Owen moment of the year
- Andrew Nicholson’s Badminton win
- Jonty Evan’s crowd-funding to secure Cooley Rorkes Drift
- Britain’s European eventing team gold
- Britain’s European para dressage team gold
- Barbers Shop winning supreme at Windsor
- The jump-off between Scott Brash and Ben Maher at the London GCT
Pikeur amateur of the year
- Alice Goring
- Debbie Poynter
- Becci Harrold
- Nadine Willis
Horseware groom of the year
- Sophie Richardson
- E-J Eldridge
- Jade Rudman
- Sarah Charnley
Saracen young rider of the year
- Will Furlong
- Jake Saywell
- Mia Donaldson
- Ella Hall
TopSpec vet of the year
- Tony Lock
- Natalie McGoldrick
- Andy Fiske-Jackson
- Spike Milligan
NAF Five Star Profeet farrier of the year
- Andrew Nickalls
- Jake Sailor
- Jonathan Nunn
- Jim Balfour
Volunteer of the year
- Mary Tuckett
- Sue Pratt
- Lyn Stebbings
- Jo Lees
NAF Five Star riding club of the year
- Willow Farm
- Little Margate
- East Clwyd
- Crown
The winners of the Horse & Hound lifetime achievement and inspiration of the year awards will be decided by the H&H judging panel.
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday