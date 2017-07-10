‘Every inch a superstar’: Valegro wows fans with special appearance

Valegro wowed his fans in a special guest appearance at Hartpury Festival of Dressage on Saturday (8 July).

The record-breaking dressage superstar, ridden by Charlotte Dujardin, treated the packed stands to a demonstration during the evening gala at the Gloucestershire venue.

Top international judge Stephen Clarke narrated the display, before Charlotte and Valegro danced out to Tina Turner’s Simply The Best.

“It really was so special to have him there with us, because he’ll always be our horse in the million that made everything we ever dreamed of come true,” Charlotte wrote on her Facebook page.

“As always, he enjoyed meeting some of his fans in the morning and then, true to form, loved performing in the main arena at night and showing off during all of the applause from the crowd.

“Whilst not competition fit, given his long lazy days in the field, he is still ridden by me three times a week, hacked, bit of jumping and just generally enjoying life and all the fuss.”

