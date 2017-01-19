‘It’s very upsetting’: dead horse dumped on frozen track

The body of a horse has been found dumped on a bridleway in Kent.
A member of the public spotted the piebald cob, who appeared to be a youngster, last Friday (13 January).
The body was dumped at the entrance of a track off Sychem Lane, Five Oak Green.
The RSPCA was contacted and advised the caller to contact the council.
The body was later removed by Kent County Council.
The charity is now appealing for information about the horse.
“We were contacted on Friday 13 January by a member of the public who had spotted the body of a dead horse,” an RSPCA spokesman told H&H.
“It’s very upsetting to come across the body of a horse like this and, sadly, it is something we see on a fairly regularly basis as the cost of disposing of a large animal’s body properly can be expensive.
“As our inspectors were busy dealing with emergencies, we advised the caller to contact the local council who have responsibility for the removal of dead animals.”
Anyone with information on how the horse ended up in the area, or on any neglect it suffered before its death, is urged to call the RSPCA’s cruelty line on 0300 1234999.
Second dumped body
Earlier this month (3 January), a mare was found dumped, having died while she was giving birth.
A dog-walker came across the body of the grey pony at about 6.30pm in the Calverton area of Nottinghamshire.
The dog-walker called police and the RSPCA, and vet Janice Dixon, who came out that evening.
The RSPCA is appealing for information about the “very upsetting incident”.
“We are urging anyone who has any information to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 1238018.”