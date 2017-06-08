World Games venue to stage hobbyhorse championships

The 2018 World Equestrian Games venue has taken on another, slightly different, championship.

Tryon International Equestrian Centre (TIEC) in the United States will host a series of hobbyhorse qualifiers and championships this summer.

The craze, which started in Finland, has captured the attention of youngsters across the world after the release of the award-winning documentary Hobbyhorse Revolution.

An estimated 1,000 people came to watch the hobby horse championships held in the country recently. And it would appear the competitive pastime has now gone global.

TIEC has said it is “honoured” to host what is thought to be the first organised hobby horse competition in the US.

It will run during the Tryon Summer Series, which features five weeks of top-class international showjumping and hunter jumping — on real horses.

Demonstrations will take place on 3 June and 10 June with the competitive series running in earnest on 1, 8 and 15 July, with the final on 22 July.

Competitors can either bring their own hobby horse or buy one on site, with classes divided by school year.

