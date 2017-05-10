Unique hat worth over £1,000 stolen from Badminton

A reward is being offered for the return of a rare riding hat worth over £1,000.

The hat was stolen from the Classic Dressage stand at Badminton Horse Trials on Saturday (6 May).

Julia Hornig, owner of Classic Dressage, said that hat is the only one of its kind in the UK.

The 56cm Miss Shield helmet by Samshield features Swarovski crystals and has a RRP of £1,100.

Julia is offering a £100 reward voucher to get it back.

“It’s actually gutting and so unfair,” she told H&H. “It is a very specific look and it’s the only premium finish in navy with the bermuda blue Swarovski carpet top and black chrome trim here in the UK.

“It was one of the first ones made. They are just introducing it over here.”

The helmet features a distinctive long visor, popular with showjumpers in warmer climates, and a customizable front band.

It is designed on the base of a classic Samshield helmet and has the same technical features.

The hat was on display at the four-star event with the other helmets. Julia believes it was stolen between 4 and 5pm on Saturday when the stand was very busy.

“We noticed within 10 minutes of it going,” she said. “I thought I would offer £100 — maybe someone will get it back to us.”

She added that she had a good time at Badminton apart from the theft.

