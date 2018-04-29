UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

Grubs

Eventer James Sommerville has signed a sponsorship deal with the footwear company.

James said he is “so pleased” to be part of the Grubs team.

“Grubs boots are always so comfy and definitely keep your feet warm when it’s bitterly cold during the winter and you are out on the yard,” he said.

David Foster, of Grub’s, added: “We are so excited to work with James and his team, they all work extremely hard and will make a valuable part of our team.

“We have a vast range boots ideal for being on the yard and walking the dogs, and with our brand attributes — comfort, grip, waterproof and warm — we aim to continue to be brand leaders.”

TopSpec

Young eventer Georgina Herrling has won a £5,000 sponsorship prize from the feed company.

Georgina won individual gold and team silver aboard the chestnut stallion SF Detroit at the European Championships for ponies in 2017 and is hoping to defend her title this year.

“It means so much to me that my favourite feed company and a brand I trust has chosen me as the latest rider to support,” said Georgina.

“It feel like I have become part of a great team of riders including a few of my all-time favourite eventers such as Nicola Wilson, Andrew Nicholson and Kitty King.

“The sponsorship support will go so far and I am beyond excited to see what this year brings, it will be much helped by TopSpec keeping my pony in top condition and helping me in the eventing world.”

Harry Hall

Olympic medal-winning British pentathlete Samantha Murray has become an ambassador for the equestrian brand.

Samantha, who has ridden since she was a child, won silver at London 2012 and also competed at the Rio 2016 Olympics. She is now aiming for Tokyo 2020.

Harry Hall’s ambassador programme also includes showjumper Jessica Mendoza and eventer Tom McEwen.

Sami Dabek, e-commerce manager, said: “We are delighted to have another fantastic sporting ambassador join the Harry Hall team and [about] the prestige Samantha will bring to the brand.”

British Horse Feeds

The Yorkshire-based company is the new title sponsor of the CCI3* for under-25 riders at the Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials.

“As one of our most local events we have enjoyed supporting it for a number of years now and we are now excited to support this prestigious young riders section,” said Will L’Anson, of British Horse Feeds.

“We hope the British Horse Feeds Under 25 CCI3* at Bramham will continue to help produce and recognise some of the best up and coming event riders in the sport.”

Nick Pritchard, event director, added it is “fantastic” that the company is extending its sponsorship.

“Will and his team have been great partners and we’re looking forward to working even more closely with them to make the British Horse Feeds Under 25 CCI3* 2018 our best ever,” he said.

Dodson & Horrell

The feed company has signed Michael and Jack Whitaker as brand ambassadors.

They join the company’s team of equestrian ambassadors from a range of disciplines.

“We were more than happy to switch to Dodson & Horrell as they have such a good reputation for quality and variety of horse feed,” said Michael.

“We were looking for a feed with slow release energy for top performance that was also kind on the horses’ stomachs.

“We have found that Dodson & Horrell Staypower Cubes and Fibre Fusion work well and we are very happy with the results.”

Chief executive Sam Horrell added: “Our objective is to provide the very best feed for your horse whether this be an Olympic mount, Derby winner or Pony Club pony.

“By creating awareness through our brand ambassadors and the support of people such as Michael and Jack Whitaker, we can demonstrate our expert knowledge within the market.”

Eqclusive

The equestrian retailer has signed new sponsorship deals with three riders.

Dressage rider Amy Woodhead, dressage rider and trainer Nuno Baptista and groom and amateur eventer Sarah Charnley have joined the Eqclusive team.

“I am hugely honoured and privileged to become part of the Eqclusive team,” said Sarah.

“I have used the Eqclusive Alan Davies brushes for over a year and can safely say they are fabulous. I look forward to working with the Eqclusive team to promote their products.”

Scotts of Thrapston

The leading stable manufacturer is teaming up with Milton Keynes children’s charity Ride High.

The charity supports children who are finding everyday life a struggle by engaging them through horses.

Scotts will work with a group of young people from the charity to help transform part of their new base — a brick-built courtyard dating back to the 1900s.

Ride High founder Rachel Medill said the charity is “thrilled” to have the company’s backing.

“There is no better company to help transform and restore our courtyard to its former glory,” she said.

“Our children will learn so much from their involvement in the project and ultimately restoring the site will be welcomed by clients of the riding school and will therefore generate more profit for the charity.”

Scotts has also committed to sponsoring two children to attend Ride High for a year.

Land Rover

Land Rover has extended its commitment of Blair Castle International Horse Trials to become title sponsor.

The company, which was official vehicle partner in 2017, has signed a three-year title sponsorship agreement.

Scott Dicken, Jaguar Land Rover UK marketing director, said: “We see the equestrian market as key to our brand, and this form of association is a great opportunity to engage with both new and existing customers.”

Land Rover now supports several major UK equestrian events, including Royal Windsor Horse Show, the Festival of British Eventing and Burghley Horse Trials, and is a major supporter of the Pony Club.

Sky Bet

The Ebor is to be worth £1million in 2019 after Sky Bet were unveiled as the new sponsors of the York race.

The bookmaker and York racecourse have agreed a five-year partnership, with prize money for the 2018 Ebor (25 August) increasing by 75% from last year to £500,000.

The race conditions for the Sky Bet Ebor will be amended to make it a race for four-year-olds and upwards. It is currently open to horses aged three years and over.

Magic Millions

The Australian throughbred auction house has taken on the role of title sponsor for the 2018 Festival of British Eventing.

Peter Phillips, managing director of SEL UK which has taken over the organisation of the event, said he is looking forward to a very special festival. What does this bit mean?

“This event has an incredible history and a truly unique place in the hearts of many competitors,” he said.

“Having Magic Millions on board means we are able to commit to taking this event from strength to strength – we share the same philosophy of finding true champions and I look forward to seeing that come alive this summer.”

Magic Millions co-owner Katie Page-Harvey added: “Zara Tindall is the long-term patron of Magic Millions Racing Women — an initiative that has exceeded all expectations in attracting female participation in thoroughbred horse-racing. It is through Zara that we were first introduced to the Festival of British Eventing.

“Magic Millions is a natural partner for this exceptional showcase of equestrian sport.”

Duo

Nunney International Horse Trials has announced Duo as its new title sponsor.

The company has more than 35 years of experience in the quarrying and aggregate recycling industries.

The horse trials runs classes from BE100 to CIC2*, with prize money at the upper limit of the British Eventing scale.

Organiser Bridget Parker said: “We are delighted that Duo has come on board to support Nunney International Horse Trials and we are very much looking forward to entertaining representatives from the company over the course of the three days.”

Cooke Coachbuilders

The horsebox manufacturer has been announced as the new title sponsor of Somerford Park’s spring horse trials.

“We’re delighted that Cooke Coachbuilders have chosen to sponsor at Somerford Park, and look forward to working closely with them,” said Debbie King of Somerford Park.

“The national horse trials is the first of our three major events and enjoys immense support from riders across all levels”.