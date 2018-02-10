UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

NAF

British showjumper Sam Hutton has joined the feed company’s team of sponsored riders.

Sam started his career in the UK with Tony Newbery, before he was chosen by Jan Tops to become his retained rider in Valkenswaard.

He has since established his own Burhill Sporthorses operation.

“NAF’s rigorous testing and proven track record means I can be confident that using their products will help optimise the performance and welfare of my horses,” said Sam.

Lorna George of NAF added: “Europe is a growing market for us and it’s fantastic to have such an exciting young rider on board as an ambassador.

“What impresses us about Sam is his intelligent approach to riding, his strong horsemanship grounding and his determination to succeed.”

NAF has also said it will continue to sponsor the British Showjumping senior Nations Cup teams, plus the children, junior and young rider teams for two more years.

Pegasus Jewellery

The company has signed sponsorship deals with para rider Suzanna Hext and grand prix dressage rider Lara Butler.

Lara was travelling reserve for the 2016 Rio Olympics, while Suzanna made her senior championship team debut at last year’s Europeans, where she won three gold medals. She is now aiming for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She said she feels “extremely honoured and grateful” to be sponsored by Pegasus Jewellery.

“Their jewellery is absolutely gorgeous,” she added.

“I’m really looking forward to trying out the Vitality bracelet I’ve heard so much about and working alongside them in 2018.”

National Express

The company has signed a three-year agreement to become official coach and bus partner to the Jockey Club.

The partnership provides dedicated National Express services from across the UK to all major fixtures in the Jockey Club calendar.

“This is the first arrangement of its kind for the Jockey Club and it’s fantastic to welcome another new partner into our sport,” said Paul Fisher, chief executive of Jockey Club Racecourses.

“We know from their existing partnerships in sport and entertainment that they will offer excellent value and travel for the millions of people who attend our racing and leisure events throughout the year.”

Horse Trials Support Group (HTSG)

The HTSG has awarded its 2018 training scholarships to Alex Bragg and Laura Collett.

They were chosen from a watch list of 12 riders, with the help of data supplied by EquiRatings.

Laura said she was “honoured” to be selected as a HTSG scholar.

Alex added: “The extra training I will gain will help our team achieve its true potential. We will be making appearances at the HTSG marquee at Badminton, and will arrange a yard visit during the season that HTSG members can attend.”

Equissage Pulse

The equine therapy company is the title sponsor of this year’s British Dressage (BD) para programme and para dressage championships.

“Equissage Pulse is world class therapy that is trusted by many leading professionals across a variety of equestrian disciplines,” said Victoria Archer, from the company.

“Supporting wellbeing for the horse and rider to achieve a world class performance is a fundamental part of top level success, and we are looking forward to being an active part of that support.”

BD chief executive Jason Brautigam added he is “delighted” to welcome Equissage Pulse as a sponsor.

“With Team GBR remaining unbeaten in international competition and more investment being made in our development pathways at national level, this is the perfect time for an umbrella sponsor to get closely involved with para equestrian dressage,” he said.

Westgate Labs

The postal worm count specialist has signed a new sponsorship deal with the Royal Veterinary College’s polo team for the 2018 season.

The investment will go towards supporting the club’s 40-plus student members and its mission to make the sport accessible for everyone.

“Not only do we all love horses as polo players, but as vet students we are also incredibly keen to manage their welfare in the best way possible,” said vice captain Kate Hanousek.

“A massive part of this is worming responsibly, targeting treatment using worm counts and tests not only for their individual health but to manage anthelmintic (wormer) resistance.

“Westgate Labs provide an invaluable service for horse owners and veterinary practices alike and it’s great to be working with them and benefiting from their expertise.”

Lycetts

The equine and bloodstock insurance broker will sponsor the intermediate class of the Beaufort Hunt Supporters Club team chase.

The fixture returns to the British Team Chasing calendar on 18 March following a 35-year absence.

“Team chasing is the most wonderful and exhilarating of sports and we’re thrilled to be supporting Beaufort Hunt Supporters Club in bringing this fixture back to the spectacular Beaufort Saturday country,” said Lycetts equine insurance specialist Charlotte Alexander, who is a familiar face on the team chasing circuit.

“Adding this exciting event to Lycetts’ extensive sponsorship portfolio presents further opportunities to reach new customers and to meet existing clients.”

Feedmark

The Hood show team has partnered with Feedmark for the 2018 season.

The company produces science-based equine supplements and the new deal will involve working with the Hood family to promote equine health and nutrition.

Allister Hood said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Feedmark, whose supplements we’ve used for several years to help promote our horses’ overall health and wellbeing.”

“We believe horses have to feel good on the inside before they can shine on the outside and finding supplements to support individual horses’ needs is key. We are very much looking forward to the 2018 season ahead.”

Chard Equestrian

The Somerset-based equestrian centre has agreed to support the British Showjumping (BS) Bristol & Somerset Junior Academy for the fourth consecutive year.

BS’s academies provide progressive coaching and horse management across the UK for riders up to the age of 21.

“I am both proud and excited to be able to continue to put something back into the sport which has personally given me so much fun and excitement,” said Chard Equestrian director Jane Gregory.

Anne Newbery, BS development officer for the southwest, added: “The academy is planning events and training throughout the year and will be hosting an academy show at Chard Equestrian in September where we hope lots of you will join us.”