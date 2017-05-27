UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

Racesafe

The company is continuing its support as the title sponsor of the British junior eventing team, the junior programme and the National Junior CCIJ* Championships.

Racesafe is a leading UK manufactuere of body protectors and clothing.

Its support helps provide training with junior team coaches to prepare for the season’s championships.

NFU Mutual

The insurance company has been revealed as the new headline sponsor of Pony Club eventing.

NFU Mutual has supported the Pony Club for the past 20 years and it will also continue its support of the organisation’s mentioring scheme and national quiz.

“In 2017 the Pony Club will be working in partnership with NFU Mutual in the sport of eventing,” said Pony Club chairman Mary Tuckett.

“[We will] encourage members to reach their highest aspirations and continue to produce riders who are chosen to represent their country at the highest level after their Pony Club careers have ended.”

Stierna Equestrian

Eventer Izzy Taylor has joined Stierna Equestrian Sportswear as a sponsored rider and brand ambassador.

Its new range launched at Badminton last month.

Joint founders Robert Kos and Helena Strömbäck said they are looking forward to supporting Izzy throughout the season and will work with her feedback for future designs.

“As a young, innovative and growing company, sponsoring Izzy will be instrumental in communicating the core values of Stierna to both the trade and consumer alike,” said Robert.

“Our focus is to enable equestrian athletes to perform at their peak at all times.”

cottages.com

The self-catering UK holiday cottage company has signed a sponsorship deal with eventer Imogen Murray.

The sponsorship and support of cottages.com involved Imogen alongside the brand to demonstrate, educate and involve the public in the sport.

This will be through a series of demonstrations and talks starting with the a dedicated course walk at the Saracen Horse Feeds Houghton International Horse Trials this weekend.

“Imogen is clearly very talented and focused,” said Chris Otty, business development manager at cottages.com.

“With a great team around her combined with her approachable and personable nature, we are sure she’ll make a great ambassador for cottages.com and look forward to working together.”

Land Rover

Sir Mark Todd has signed a sponsorship deal with Land Rover.

He joins Zara Tindall, Nick Skelton, Ben Maher, Sir Lee Pearson, Harry Meade and Max Charlton as Land Rover’s squad of equestrian ambassadors.

“I have used Land Rover vehicles all my life, as they have incredible durability and versatility, which is so important for my work and lifestyle,” said Mark.

Scott Dicken, marketing director for Jaguar Land Rover UK, added: “Sir Mark Todd is a true sporting icon, whose achievements in the saddle are outstanding. He is a great fit for Land Rover values of going ‘above and beyond’.

“We are excited to work with him and look forward to him meeting our customers throughout the season.”

Blue Chip

The feed company is extending its sponsorship of the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships for a further five years.

Blue Chip has been title sponsor of the show for the past 18 years.

Its founder Clare Blaskey said the company is “thrilled” to continue its support.

“This amazing event has become a highlight of the showjumping calendar,” she said.

“I’d like to thank all of the competitors who have supported us through the years and Kelvin Bywater and his incredible team who make the show run like clockwork.”

Equissage Pulse

Equissage Pulse is continuing its support of the ridden partbred pony of the year at Horse of the Year Show.

Among the prizes will be a sash to the top home-produced pony in the class.

The product delivers powerful three-way vibrations to a horse’s body, to help with blood circulation, lymphatic drainage, joint mobility plus overall condition and muscle tone.

McLaren Automotive

Chestertons Polo in the Park has announced the luxury car brand will be its official automotive partner for the first time this year.

McLaren swapped their cars for polo ponies in their Knightsbridge to mark the occasion.

“Our event has grown immensely over the past eight years and we are continuing to reach new audiences year-on-year,” said event director Rory Heron.

“McLaren are the perfect automotive partner for Chestertons Polo in the Park as they pride themselves on innovation and evolving, values which we very much share.”

Tattersalls

The bloodstock auctioneers is sponsoring Ireland’s 2017 Retired Racehorse Show series.

Hosted by the Irish Horse Welfare Trust Thoroughbred Club (IHWT), the initiative was launched last year to promote the retraining for ex-racers.

“The inaugural series proved to be a great success with Joanne Quirke and Jeannie Cook going on to compete at the 2016 ROR finals at Aintree with their retrained racehorses Forpadydeplasterer and Sizing Australia,” said Jane Myerscough, IHWT chairman. “We would also like to thank Godolphin and TRI who are supporting the series.”

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony added it is a “great initiative”.

“It is very important that the bloodstock industry continues to support racehorses following their career on the racecourse,” he said.

“This new sponsorship perfectly complements our sponsorship of the Tattersalls/RoR Thoroughbred Show Horse series which Tattersalls has sponsored in Britain since 2005.”