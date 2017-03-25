UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

By Elizabeth Whitney

Hiho Silver

Hiho Silver will sponsor the trot-up at Badminton Horse Trials for the first time this year.

Hiho’s Andrew Ransford will work with the Badminton team to judge the best-dressed male and female rider.

Mr Ransford said: “We’re so excited to be working with Badminton Horse Trials.

“Hiho has been coming to Badminton with its trade stand for years, and we love the whole competition. We love the style of the trot-up and wanted to get involved at this level to celebrate equestrian fashion at its finest.”

The riders judges to be the best dressed will each? win a piece of Hiho Silver jewellery as a prize.

Lycetts

The insurance broker continues a ten-year association with Belton International Horse Trials, sponsoring the event for the fifth year running.

Belton is the first three-star event of the British eventing season date? and attracts world-leading riders, many of whom bring their top horses a run before Badminton .

Lycetts chairman Angus Keate said: “We are delighted to be supporting Belton again this year. It is a world we understand as we have many clients who are involved with competition at all levels. Some of these also host both elite and amateur level events across the country. Eventing is close to our hearts as a number of Lycetts employees are actively involved themselves.”

Lycetts Leap, the hospitality tent at the water jump, will also return, with all riders and their connections are warmly invited.

Al Shira’aa

The Abu Dhabi-based equestrian company has taken over as the new headline sponsor of the Hickstead Derby.

Al Shira’aa Stables LLC was founded by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the stables’ five-star facilities provide unique homes for horses around the world.

“We are so pleased to announce Al Shira’aa as the new title sponsor of the Derby,” said Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn. “Sponsors are the lifeblood of our sport and without the generosity of companies like Al Shira’aa the sport simply could not exist. The Hickstead Derby was first held in 1961 and has retained its popularity and status for nearly six decades — we’re very excited that Al Shira’aa will be part of its future.”

The deal had been agreed for a three-year period.

Champagne Pol Roger

Continuing its long tradition of supporting elite British sport, Pol Roger has announced a three-year sponsorship deal with Hugo Palmer Racing.

Mr Palmer has established himself as one of the UK’s leading trainers since he started in 2011 and has trained winners at Royal Ascot, the Qatar Goodwood Festival and the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

“I am delighted to welcome Champagne Pol Roger on board as our new sponsor,” he said. “To have such a prestigious brand supporting our yard is testament to the success we as a team have enjoyed. Let’s hope we will have reason to toast many winners with a few glasses of Pol Roger over the course of the season.”

Dodson & Horrell

The equine feed manufacturer has announced its support for 26-year-old event rider Willa Newton.

Willa, who is entered for Badminton this year, won the eight- and nine-year-old CCI3* at Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in 2016.

Dodson & Horrell chief executive Sam Horrell said: “Having supplied feed and nutritional advice to Willa and her family over a long period of time, this is the perfect fit for Dodson & Horrell. We are proud to be working with her to achieve her goals for the season and look forward to following her journey throughout the year.”

Alltech

Alltech will be backing the Hartpury Student Conference, an annual conference aimed at students researching ways to enhance performance in equestrian athletes. This is the seventh year the company has given its support.

Around 120 students from colleges and universities in the UK and abroad will have the opportunity to deliver presentations on their findings to a conference audience with question time afterwards. Alltech will provide prizes for the best presentations in each category.

The conference is a chance for students to share their research and gain valuable feedback before launching their careers within the equine industry.

