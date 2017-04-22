UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

NAF

NAF has signed a three-year deal with British Dressage (BD) to be the title sponsor of its youth teams.

The agreement includes ponies, juniors, young riders and children on horses and covers all Nations Cups and European Championships.

It takes NAF to partner-level status with BD.

NAF’s managing director Richard Cleeve said: “It’s wonderful to be able to put something back into equestrian industry.

“It’s important to support our young riders and we are excited to be the title sponsor of Britain’s youth teams.”

Charles Owen & Co.

The leading helmet manufacturer is extending its long-standing support of the British Eventing pony programme.

It will now sponsor the squad across 2017 pony trials and the British National Pony Championships as well as continuing its support for the British squad heading to the Europeans in Hungary in July.

“Keeping young riders safe is our priority and we are looking forward to cheering them on this season and providing our squad with the gear that will we hope will contribute to their success,” said Charles Owen managing director Roy Burek.

Forta Stud

The business is increasing its race sponsorship from one to two with the Arabian Racing Organisation (ARO) for 2017.

The new addition will be the Forta Stud Mares and Fillies Maiden Stakes at Huntingdon on 23 September.

Forta Stud has a small-scale breeding programme in Abu Dhabi, producing Arabs for racing and endurance. It also has horses in training in the UK.

ARO director Genny Haynes said: “We welcome the continued and increased support by Forta Stud and wish them further success with their own racehorses in 2017.”

32Red

Champion apprentice Josephine Gordon has joined the bookmaker’s team of brand ambassadors.

Other 32Red ambassadors include Jamie Spencer, Bryan Cooper, Nico de Boinville and Paddy Brennan.

Matt Booth, chief commercial officer at 32Red PLC, said the company is “delighted” to welcome Josephine.

“Josephine is one of the top jockeys on the Flat circuit and did phenomenally well last season culminating in the apprentice jockey title,” he added. “We are really looking forward to seeing Josephine riding as many winners as possible wearing the 32Red branding and reading her thoughts during the Flat racing season.”

Allen & Page

The Norfolk-based equestrian feed manufacturers will be extending its support this year to cover even more British Dressage championships.

Allen & Page sponsored the native pony and the veteran championships in 2016.

The company will now also support the championships for Spanish horses, Lusitanos and draft horses plus the Traditional Gypsy Cob Association championships and the Arab horse championships.

Tim Page, sales director at Allen & Page, said: “We’re proud to be supporting the associated championships for another year, it is great to see riders of all levels and so many breeds of horses and ponies taking part.”

Fibre-Beet

DHI Event Horses and the British Horse Feeds have signed a sponsorship deal involving its Fibre-Beet brand.

Heidi and Ian Woodhead, owners of DHI Event Horses, source and produce horses for the competition market, as well as offering coaching and clinics.

“We’re thrilled to be sponsored by Fibre-Beet, as it’s a product that we already feed to our competition horses, and one that we can truly recommend and trust,” said Heidi.

The Spanish Boot Company

The company has renewed its sponsorship deal with eventer Georgie Spence.

The package will continue to see the stylish rider wearing both their fashion and riding boot range, as well as being suitably booted for the trot-ups this season.

Georgie is the brand’s only equestrian ambassador.

Golly Galoshes

The equine gaiter business has renewed its sponsorship of paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker and eventer Victoria Bax.

This will be the fifth year it has supported these two riders.

Whale Of A Time Clothing

The retro surf-inspired fashion brand has announced it will be working with young eventer Chuffy Clarke.

Chuffy joins fellow eventer Sam Ecroyd and the brand’s other fashion and surf ambassadors.

The brand are also supporting Surfers Against Sewage, a charity dedicated to protecting the UK’s oceans, waves and beaches for all to enjoy safely and sustainably.

Aloeride

The natural organic aloe vera supplement is continuing its sponsorship of international dressage rider Leah Beckett and showing supremo Loriane Homer.

Childéric Saddles UK

The saddlers is continuing its sponsorship of Little Downham Horse Trials for the sixth year in succession.

“We are delighted to be involved with Little Downham once again and visibility at this event means that Childéric UK is seen by riders of all levels, from grass roots up through to top international event riders, encompassing our Childéric clientele,” said Tricia Bracegirdle, from the company.

HorseHage

Irish eventer Padraig McCarthy has joined HorseHage as one of its sponsored riders.

His wife, fellow eventer Lucy (née Wiegersma) is also on HorseHage’s team of sponsored riders.

Chris Tar of HorseHage said: “We are very happy to have Padraig on board alongside Lucy, and we think they will make an incredible team for the future.” said Chris Tar, from the company.

Blue Chip Feed

The equine nutritionist is entering its 19th consecutive year of sponsoring the British Showjumping pony newcomers championship.

This makes Blue Chip one of the sport’s longest standing sponsors.

The final will take place during Horse of the Year Show in Birmingham (4-8 October).

“Blue Chip love sponsoring the pony newcomers and the class has helped so many young riders on their way to future stardom,” said Blue Chip founder Clare Blaskey.

“Blue Chip have also been pleased to sponsor various pony newcomers finalists who have then gone on to represent their country on the international circuit.”

Saracen Horse Feeds

The feed company is the title sponsor for this year’s Houghton International Horse Trials.

The event, which runs from 25-28 May, incorporates a leg of the FEI Nations Cup eventing series.

Saracen is already working closely with Tri-Star Eventing — the joined forces of Musketeer Event Management which organises Houghton and BEDE Events — through two initiatives aimed at intermediate-level and grassroots riders

“We are enormously proud to be supporting the British leg of the FEI Nations Cup, as well as the one- and two-star international classes,” said Saracen Horse Feeds sales and marketing director, Michael Bacon.

“Working alongside the combined Tri-Star Eventing teams this year has seen Saracen’s growth in the eventing sector go from strength to strength.”

This is the first time Saracen has been the title sponsor of a horse trials.

Event director Alec Lochore added: “Their backing of the two new leagues for intermediate and grass roots riders competing at Tri-Star events has been enthusiastically received. By taking title sponsorship of Houghton, which runs classes from one- to three-star, a whole new tranche of riders now benefit from their support.”