Two young riders offered fast-track to HOYS

Young showjumpers have more chances to qualify for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) thanks to the introduction of under-25 wildcards.

For the first time this year, HOYS organisers Grandstand Media Ltd will be offering wildcards to young riders between the ages of 18 and 25.

The first wildcard will be awarded to the highest placed young rider within the top 10 of the National Championship Show League that takes place at the British Showjumping National Championships 8-13 August.

Winners will be required to bring two or three horses to HOYS to jump the international classes, plus one for the puissance should they wish.

For 2017, due to the Young Riders Europeans running the same dates as the British Showjumping National Championships, a wildcard will also be offered to the highest placed individual medallist at the Young Riders Europeans.

“The decision to introduce the under-25 wildcard was made in conjunction with British Showjumping (BS) in order to support our British young riders and to offer them more opportunities jumping here in the UK,” said a spokesman for Grandstand Media Ltd.

Allocation of places

HOYS 2017 will take place from 4-8 October at Birmingham’s NEC. This year the international showjumping classes will be held across the last three days of the show; Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Out of the 32 places available, 16 are allocated to foreign riders and 16 are allocated for British riders. The foreign riders are selected from the Longines ranking list.

