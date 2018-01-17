Want to volunteer at WEG? Find out how

Applications to volunteer at this year’s World Equestrian Games (WEG) have opened.

Organisers are now accepting volunteer inquiries, which is the first step in the application process.

WEG 2018 will take place at Tryon International Equestrian Centre (TIEC) in North Carolina, US, from 11 to 23 September.

Volunteers will receive passes to access the events at which they are helping on the days they are working, and meals in the volunteers’ canteen.

They will also receive a pass to the equestrian trade exhibition, which is being held during WEG.

Volunteers will have to buy their own uniform, which costs $35 (£25.36) and accommodation can also be organised through the volunteer programme.

A spokesman for WEG said the next stages will be revealed in the volunteer portal, which is due to be launched in March.

Volunteers who have made initial inquiries will receive an invitation to the online portal.

WEG is also seeking homeowners who would be willing to host volunteers and is asking people to contact them on volunteerhousing@tryonweg.com.

Visit https://tryon2018.com/page/volunteer for more information and to fill in an inquiry form.

The Games feature eight disciplines: showjumping, dressage, para dressage, eventing, driving, endurance, vaulting and reining.

Organisers are expecting more than 500,000 spectators and say the demand for tickets has already “surpassed expectations”.

“We are honored to be selected by the FEI to be the steward of the FEI World Equestrian Games Tryon 2018,” said TIEC’s Mark Bellissimo.

“Next to the Olympic Games, WEG is the most important event on the world equestrian calendar.

“We are confident that our partnership and our operating team will create a memorable experience for all involved with the ultimate goal of significantly elevating horse sport in the US beyond the 27 million people who ride a horse at least once a year.”

